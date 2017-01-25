See 30 Must-Have Sneakers in 60 Seconds

If you’re in the market for upping your sneaker game, then get this: You’re in luck. We’ve pulled together 30 of the chicest pairs to refresh your athleisure wardrobe—each InStyle fashion department approved—and showcased them in this speedy, 60-second video so you can browse and shop to your heart's desire. Go on, click the play button, and note which one (or ones) calls out to you.

1. EYTYS, $200; modaoperandi.com

2. KAANAS, $119; kaanas.com

3. Nike, $95; nike.com

4. Converse, $55; nike.com

5. Converse, $75; nike.com

6. New Balance, $75; newbalance.com

7. Sam Edelman, $100; nordstrom.com

8. Blue by Betsey Johnson, $65; zappos.com

9. Superga, $119; superga-usa.com

10. Axel Arigato, $185; axelarigato.com

11. Adidas, $110; adidas.com

12. Brooks, $75; brooksrunning.com

13. Zara, $50; zara.com

14. Adidas, $170; barneys.com

15. Nike, $90; nike.com

16. Zara, $40; zara.com

17. Massimo Dutti, $120; massimodutti.com

18. Aldo, $35; aldoshoes.com

19. Golden Goose Deluxe Brand, $455 (originally $650); lyst.com for similar style

20. Vince, $250; nordstrom.com

21. Reebok, $70; reebok.com

22. Tretorn, $75; tretorn.com

23. Seavees, $53 (originally $88); seavees.com

24. Topshop, $40; topshop.com

25. Marc Fisher, $91 (originally $130); nordstrom.com

26. Massimo Dutti, $99; massimodutti.com

27. Vans, $65; nordstrom.com

28. Sam Edelman, $70; nordstrom.com

29. Guess, $69; guess.com

30. Adidas, $80; barneys.com