We Tried 30 Puffers in 60 Seconds

After years of neglect, puffers are trending hot for the winter. In fact, the puffier the better. If you regretfully donated yours during last year's decluttering spree, we found 30 really, really good options (modeled by Laura Simola)—each vetted by the InStyle fashion department, each with the power to keep you warm all winter long. First: Grab a pen and paper. Second: Watch the lightning-fast, 60-second video, above. Third: Mark which puffers you love. Four: Shop them, below. Your dream puffer awaits.
1. Uniqlo, $50 (originally $130); uniqlo.com
2. Herno, $760; farfetch.com
3. Moncler, $2,060; moncler.com
4. Veda, $799; thisisveda.com
5. Patagonia, $249; patagonia.com
6. Joe Fresh, $40 (originally $69); joefresh.com
7. Mackage, $590; mackage.com
8. Canada Goose, $900; shopbop.com
9. Patagonia, $199; patagonia.com
10. Athleta, $228; athleta.com
11. Perfect Moment, $900; perfectmoment.com
12. Canada Goose, $900; canadagoose.com
13. 3.1 Phillip Lim, $750; saksfifthavenue.com
14. Hunter, $405; us.hunterboots.com
15. Ganni, $585; ganni.com
16. LL Bean, $229; llbean.com
17. Columbia, $650; columbia.com
18. Tatras, $615 (originally $769); italist.com
19. Gap, $90 (originally $110); gap.com for a similar style
20. Tory Sport, $550; torysport.toryburch.com
21. The North Face, $220; thenorthface.com
22. Aether, $350; aetherapparel.com
23. Perfect Moment, $480; perfectmoment.com
24. Gap, $128; gap.com
25. Canada Goose, $600; canadagoose.com
26. Tory Sport, $450; torysport.toryburch.com
27. Moncler, $1,1880; moncler.com
28. Lands’ End, $179; landsend.com
29. Gap, $110; gap.com
30. L.L. Bean, $229; llbean.com