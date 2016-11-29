We Tried 30 Puffers in 60 Seconds

After years of neglect, puffers are trending hot for the winter. In fact, the puffier the better. If you regretfully donated yours during last year's decluttering spree, we found 30 really, really good options (modeled by Laura Simola)—each vetted by the InStyle fashion department, each with the power to keep you warm all winter long. First: Grab a pen and paper. Second: Watch the lightning-fast, 60-second video, above. Third: Mark which puffers you love. Four: Shop them, below. Your dream puffer awaits.

1. Uniqlo, $50 (originally $130); uniqlo.com

2. Herno, $760; farfetch.com

3. Moncler, $2,060; moncler.com

4. Veda, $799; thisisveda.com

5. Patagonia, $249; patagonia.com

6. Joe Fresh, $40 (originally $69); joefresh.com

7. Mackage, $590; mackage.com

8. Canada Goose, $900; shopbop.com

9. Patagonia, $199; patagonia.com

10. Athleta, $228; athleta.com

11. Perfect Moment, $900; perfectmoment.com

12. Canada Goose, $900; canadagoose.com

13. 3.1 Phillip Lim, $750; saksfifthavenue.com

14. Hunter, $405; us.hunterboots.com

15. Ganni, $585; ganni.com

16. LL Bean, $229; llbean.com

17. Columbia, $650; columbia.com

18. Tatras, $615 (originally $769); italist.com

19. Gap, $90 (originally $110); gap.com for a similar style

20. Tory Sport, $550; torysport.toryburch.com

21. The North Face, $220; thenorthface.com

22. Aether, $350; aetherapparel.com

23. Perfect Moment, $480; perfectmoment.com

24. Gap, $128; gap.com

25. Canada Goose, $600; canadagoose.com

26. Tory Sport, $450; torysport.toryburch.com

27. Moncler, $1,1880; moncler.com

28. Lands’ End, $179; landsend.com

29. Gap, $110; gap.com

30. L.L. Bean, $229; llbean.com