Watch 3 Ways to Style a Mock-Neck Top

Real talk: The mock-neck top might just be one of the most bewildering fashion inventions ever. It falls in the same weird, in-between gray area as the three-quarter sleeve top—it's not long enough to be a turtleneck, yet the extra inches make it ineligible for the crewneck category. The name, too, is confusing. Mock-neck? Does that mean it's fake? Is it ridiculing the neck? We might just have to resign ourselves to the fact that the mock-neck origin is one of life's great mysteries. What's not a mystery, though, is how to style one.

For an effortless date night look, style it with a flirty pleated skirt and minimalist sandals. Looking for a more casual avenue? Layer it under a preppy number, but dress it up with sleek slingbacks. And to make it office-friendly, trade in your predictable button-down shirt or silk blouse for an unexpected mock-neck top. Watch the 3-Stylin' video, above, to see what we're talking about and then shop the three looks, below, to apply it IRL.

Styled by: Ali Pew, Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. With a Flirty Pleated Skirt + Minimalist Sandals

WHBM mock neck tank, $68; whitehouseblackmarket.com. Lord & Taylor earrings, $45; lordandtaylor.com. Theory skirt, $455; theory.com. Banana Republic bag, $178; bananarepublic.com. Stuart Weitzman sandal, $398; stuartweitzman.com Courtesy

2. With a Preppy Jumper + Feminine Slingbacks

WHBM mock neck tank, $68; whitehouseblackmarket.com. Topshop dress, $74; topshop.com. Argento Vivo bar stud earrings, $38; bloomingdales.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim crossbody bag, $750; nordstrom.com. Paul Andrew flats, $545; net-a-porter.com Courtesy

3. Tailored Skirt Suit + Structured Tote

WHBM mock neck tank, $68; whitehouseblackmarket.com. Tibi blazer, $495; tibi.com. Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, $255; jenniferfisherjewelry.com. Tibi wrap skirt, $325; tibi.com. BOYY bag, $1,125; boyybag.com. Zara heels, $50; zara.com Courtesy

