3-Stylin': Three Ways to Style a Long Vest

The long vest may go by many names (long waistcoat, sleeveless trench, sleeveless duster), but there's no doubt or confusion when it comes to its sartorial power. Much like a blazer, it can elevate any outfit (even a look that's as casual as a tee and jeans), thanks to its fitted, tailored silhouette and menswear-inspired qualities. But unlike a blazer, a long vest is incredibly versatile as a key layering piece, making it a must-have essential nearly year-round, from awkward in-between months in the spring to awkward in-between months come fall.

And to prove its versatility, we took one long vest by Theory ($225; theory.com) and styled it three fresh ways for the office. Treat it as a dress and layer it over a button-down, or create a relaxed summer suit look with a button-down shirt and wide-leg pants. On a more playful note, clash your separates with personality-packed prints, but then anchor them with a crisp white vest. Watch the video, above, to see the three looks, and then shop them out for yourself, below.

Styled by: Ali Pew, Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. Over a Button-Down

Shop the look: Theory vest, $225 (originally $375); theory.com. J. Crew shirt, $70; jcrew.com. Elizabeth and James bucket bag, $476 (originally $595); neimanmarcus.com. Miss Albright mules, $178; anthropologie.com.

2. With Mixed Prints

Shop the look: Theory vest, $225 (originally $375); theory.com. Topshop top, $65; topshop.com. Tanya Taylor skirt, $198 (originally $495); tanyataylor.com. Zara flats, $30; zara.com.

3. As a Blazer

Shop the look: Theory vest, $225 (originally $375); theory.com. Gap shirt, $40 (originally $50); gap.com. Won Hundred pants, $220; madewell.com. Pilgrim stud earrings, $12 (originally $17); asos.com. River Island pumps, $120; riverisland.com.