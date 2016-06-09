3-Stylin': Three Ways to Style Cropped Kick Flares

Ever since cropped kick flares came onto the scene as the latest "It" pant silhouette, the fashion industry, as a whole, has been collectively obsessed (us included). As the modern take on '70s bell bottoms, they flare out just so (enough to flirt with the '70s trend without overdoing it) and they're cropped above the ankle, which means you have the option to wear heels or flats. Groundbreaking, we know.

And to prove how versatile they are, we took one pair from AMO ($250; modaoperandi.com) and styled it three different ways that work for any occasion. Throw on an office-ready blazer to elevate them to a workplace-appropriate level. For the weekend, show some skin with a flirty off-the-shoulder top and fun sandals. And finally, create a long, lean line with a sleek tunic—style the combo with sneakers for a casual look or with cute block heels for a more dressed-up ensemble. Watch the video, above, to see what we're talking about, and then shop the looks, below.

Styled by: Ali Pew, Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. With a Blazer

Shop the look: AMO jeans, $250; modaoperandi.com. Zara top, $40; zara.com. Altuzarra blazer, $1,103 (originally $1,576); matchesfashion.com. Vince purse, $295; shopbop.com. Aldo sandals, $90; aldoshoes.com.

2. With an Off-the-Shoulder Top

Shop the look: AMO jeans, $250; modaoperandi.com. Tanya Taylor top, $237 (originally $395); tanyataylor.com. Topshop earrings, $14; topshop.com. Manolo Blahnik sandals, $745; neimanmarcus.com.

3. With a Tunic

Shop the look: AMO jeans, $250; modaoperandi.com. Zara tunic, $60; zara.com. Dsquared2 bangle, $90 (originally $180); farfetch.com. MM6 Maison Margiela purse, $275 (originally $610); theoutnet.com. Axel Arigato sneakers, $205; axelarigato.com.