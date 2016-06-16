3-Stylin': Three Ways to Style a Brown Belt

The brown belt is one of the most timeless accessories around, and surprisingly, the most underrated. And we can understand why—when pitted against a black belt, a brown leather one might seem neither as sleek and modern nor as cool and edgy. But thanks to its Western roots, it's beloved for its rich shade (that gets better with every wear) and for its no-frills attitude. Its one hidden talent? Its remarkable versatility.

Instead of piecing together a white tee and jeans, use it to complement spice-toned separates (a color palette that's on track to becoming a major fall trend) with structured ladylike, office-friendly silhouettes for a nice alternative to a suit. But if a power suit is your 9-to-5 uniform, cinch the blazer to break up the set. Or, create an hourglass figure with a crisp white shirtdress. Watch the video above to see the 3 modern ways to style a brown belt, and then shop the looks, below.

Styled by: Ali Pew, Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. With Spice-Toned Separates

Shop the look: B-Low the Belt, $158; b-lowthebelt.com. C/MEO Collective top, $180; fashionbunker.com. Weekend Max Mara skirt, $227 (originally $327); matchesfashion.com. Zara bag, $40; zara.com. Stuart Weitzman heels, $398; neimanmarcus.com.

2. With a Suit

Shop the look: B-Low the Belt, $158; b-lowthebelt.com. Theory blazer, $425; theory.com. Theory pants, $295; theory.com. Rag & Bone top, $325; intermixonline.com. Topshop pumps, $100; nordstrom.com.

3. With a Shirtdress

Shop the look: B-Low the Belt, $158; b-lowthebelt.com. Victoria Victoria Beckham shirtdress, $342 (originally $685); avenue32.com. A Peace Treaty earrings, $275; nordstrom.com. Mansur Gavriel purse, $581; matchesfashion.com. Boohoo heels, $28; boohoo.com.