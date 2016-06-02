3-Stylin': Three Ways to Style a Black Blazer

There are certain items in your closet that are wardrobe must-haves: the crisp white Oxford, the sweeping wide-leg pant, and, of course, the tailored black blazer. Known for its polished appeal, the black blazer is an office-appropriate staple that can take you from power meetings during the day to client cocktails at night, but that's not at all—it also has the versatility to be worn off-duty. Thus, we took one black blazer (Theory, $425; theory.com) and styled it three different ways. Wear it with a tank and cool-girl jeans on the weekend or with a blouse and flared trousers for work. And don't forget to rethink black-tie attire with a black blazer worn with a barely there embellished cami and an alluring wrap skirt. The result? Three foolproof outfits.

Styled by: Ali Pew, Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. With a Tank and Jeans

Shop the look: Theory blazer, $425; theory.com. Madewell top, $62; madewell.com. Stella McCartney jeans, $330; matchesfashion.com. Illesteva sunglasses, $178; intermixonline.com. Zara mules, $90; zara.com.

2. With Flared Trousers

Shop the look: Theory blazer, $425; theory.com. Gabriela Hearst trousers, $1,495; barneys.com. Equipment blouse, $214; equipmentfr.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim bag, $895; 31philliplim.com. Theory heels, $395; theory.com.

3. With an Elegant Cami and Wrap Skirt

Shop the look: Theory blazer, $425; theory.com. ​Tibi top, $255 (originally $425); net-a-porter.com​. Zara skirt, $50; zara.com. Reiss clutch, $195; reiss.com. Raye heels, $198; revolve.com.