3 Strobing Tricks That Will Change the Way You Wear Makeup

The strobing age is among us, and it is awesome. But all those cream and powder highlighter compacts don't really do much good when you don't know how to use them, or when you keep on making the same mistakes over and over and over again. Well, we feel you, so we enlisted the help of celebrity and editorial makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes for a FB live where we broke down the trendy topic. We learned a lot, but here are three tips that you can't miss, below.

1. Don’t apply highlighter or strobe too close to the eyes.

According to Katie Jane Hughes, it’s best to stay about a half an inch away from the eye and on top of the cheekbone when highlighting. A highlighter has little particles in it that are meant to shimmer, so if it’s placed too close to the eye, it actually has the ability to enhance fine lines and wrinkles on the face. Nope, don’t want that!

2. If you’re wearing red lipstick, highlight your cupid’s bow first.

Good to know! If you try to highlight over the cupid’s bow after you’ve applied a red lipstick, you could end up with an ashy effect on your lip, said Hughes.

3. Highlighting or strobing isn’t just for your cheekbones.

While the cheekbones are the most common place to pack on the highlighter, it’s not the only place you should be putting it. Hughes told us to apply highlighter down the bridge of the nose, the corners of your eyes, center of the eyelids, the forehead, and the cupid’s bow.