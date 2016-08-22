3 Incredibly Cool Ways to Wear Glitter Besides on Your Lids

Glitter makes the world go round.
Glitter is one of those finishes we tend to assign to occasions. NYE? We top off a shimmery Moschino mini with as much glittery eyeshadow as possible. That’s all fine and good, but we’re all about making glitter become, well, a new neutral of sorts.
So, we turned to the Fall 2016 runways (and obviously Instagram) and honed in on three different looks that take glitter beyond your lids.
Glitter Lips
One name, and endless supply of makeup inspiration. That would be Pat McGrath, and yes, she did launch quite possibly the most exciting Lip Kit of 2016. Yeah, it rivals Kylie’s mattes. Drawing inspiration from the kit, available in two different eye-catching reds and nude (to die for, FYI) that launches on the 30th of August, we broke down a few ways to get the look you might have seen on Bella Hadid a few months ago.
Glitter Brows
This is a MIMI favorite. You might have seen a sleek line of glitter placed under models’ brows at the Giambattista Valli runway show, and then promptly freaked out because you needed in ASAP. On our FB Live, we showed you two different ways to add glitz to your brows with makeup, specifically using the NYX Liquid Crystal Liner ($5; ulta.com).
Glitter Under-Eye Accents
Finally, we showed you a few ways to add glitter to your eyes, but you know, not on your actual eyelids. Yes, where there is a will, there is way. We utilized a few different glitter pots MAC ($10; macys.com) and Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics ($15; occmakeup.com), plus the brand new Urban Decay Moondust Palette ($49; sephora.com). Magic, we tell you. Just magic.