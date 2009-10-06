3 Hair & Makeup Trends You Can Do

Expert tips on getting the latest star beauty looks.

[MUSIC] Runway beauty can be wearable with a few simple tips from the experts. The look today is very sleek, it's a little bit androgenis, it's very groomed and well done. It's a side part, very shiny, pulled back into a low bun. To get this look at home, blow dry your hair straight and use a silicone based shine Serum like T3 polish [INAUDIBLE] serum to give your locks a boost of high shine. You have to have a good brush, a hook elastic, that you don't have to pass your hair through it and mess up your ponytail once you've done it, and then lots of pins and hairspray. Say goodbye to boring black, and try a glamorous smoky brown eye, like we saw at Oscar De La Renta. On her eyes we used a fresh coffee pencil followed by just a brown shimmer eye shadow, which I think she looks absolutely stunning. We've got a lovely product by Max Factor. Though this brown is a lot lighter called Two Cents, but it helps a woman to make a smokey brown eye really quickly, really easily. Top it off with a shimmery brown shadow, adding more along the lash line, and blend all the way to the brow well. Our last must try look comes from Donna Karan, where makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury gave models moonlit, luminous faces. We're highlighting top of the cheekbones and the nose with an iridescent cream, that again gives that kind of wonderful light to the face. At home, up for a creamy solid formula, like Mac cream color base in pearl. Your average person trying to wear it, I would put it on very lightly obviously for the fashion show we're putting it on very kind of thick. [MUSIC]

