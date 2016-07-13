3 Exercises You Can (Easily) Sneak Into Your Workday

So you can get fit—while you sit.
So we’re finally out of excuses for skipping the gym after a long day of work. In our newest Facebook Live, trainer Lauren Duhamel from modelFIT gaves us a lesson in how to exercise in disguise—meaning yes, you actually get to sit in your chair the entire time. But just because you’re sitting doesn’t mean it’s going to be as easy as reaching for your stress stash of candy.
The moves are designed to improve your posture, help lower back pain, and strengthen the core. For every exercise, your feet should be hip distance apart, shoulders pulled down and back, and pelvis tucked under. Lauren recommends doing 3 sets with 15 reps for each workout. You can watch them in the video above.
The first move she showed us was called the oblique side stretch.
To start, lift your arms up and bend at the side, leaning all the way over to the right and then back to a neutral position.
The second move is an abdominal twist. To begin, bring your hands and arms up to shoulder height then twist your torso all the way to the back. Obvi, don’t forget to give the left side some love, too. The final move is the seated crunch. Interlace your fingers behind your head and bring your elbows down and together towards your knees.
We’re a bit guilty of hunching over our laptops, so Lauren left us off with a posture-correcting stretch called Reverse Namaste. She demonstrates by placing her hands behind her back, knuckles together (or palms) and opens her chest so her shoulder blades are being pulled together.
After this, we were feeling totally energized. Step aside, lunch break.