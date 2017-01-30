InStyle Asks “What's Underneath?" at the 2017 SAG Awards

Jane Asher
Jan 30, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

InStyle caught up with the celebrities at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, where we asked the most pressing red carpet question of the evening—and, no, it did not have to do with who was taking home a trophy.

From Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling to Modern Family's Ariel Winter, we inquired what every fashion-conscious person was wondering: What are you wearing underneath your dress?

For Winter's impressively see-through Mikael D. gown: "You don’t wear anything underneath it," the actress dished with a smile. As for Schilling? She isn't the biggest fan of Spanx. "No, I don’t like those. I don't wear those," she said in reference to body-shaping undergarments.

Meanwhile, Anna Chlumsky of HBO's Veep was among the guests who had her skivvies sewn into her gown for the night. The genius behind her Elizabeth Kennedy dress "did the classic, really smart atelier thing: She put the undergarment right in so [it stays] up."

VIDEO: VIDEO: Everyone’s Talking About These SAG Awards Looks

 

And OITNB's Jessica Pimentel said there was no way she would suffer a wardrobe malfunction during the night. "I'm strapped. I’m taped. I’m pinned. I’m glued. I’m hot-gunned. I’m stapled—if something falls out then it was just beyond my control," she said with laugh.

RELATED: Inside the Star-Studded SAG Awards After-Party

Watch the video at top to see even more celebs talking about their undergarments—or lack thereof—and click here to check out all of InStyle's SAG Awards coverage.

Show Transcript

