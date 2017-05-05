Here's Everything You Need to Know About the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

This Sunday marks the 26th year for the cultural institution known as the MTV Movie Awards. No awards show is more in tune with the zeitgeist than this one. A brief look at the archive of former hosts transports you back in time, each year’s host a perfect reflection of the era (Eddie Murphy in 1993, Sarah Jessica Parker in 2000, Lindsay Lohan in 2004…). This year, however, change is in store for the teen-geared ceremony.

For the first time ever, the MTV Movie Awards is welcoming TV into the mix—rebranding itself as the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Adam DeVine will be the first host to take on the new and improved awards show, and we’re so excited to see the evening unfold.

The induction of TV isn’t the only thing you need to know about, though. There’s a ton to look forward to this year—don’t miss a beat, pre-game with our handy sneak peek.

It’s the Battle of the Emmas

Emma Stone and Emma Watson are both competing in the Best Kiss category—Stone for her lip-lock with Ryan Gosling in La La Land, and Watson and Dan Stevens for their on-screen chemistry in Beauty and the Beast. Though neither Emma has previously won the award, Gosling has (hello, The Notebook), so we think Miss Stone may have a leg up.

Get Out Has a Whopping 6 Nominations

The breakout hit resonated with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, evident in the insane number of awards its been nominated for at this year’s ceremony. Get Out is up for Movie of the Year, Best Villain (Allison Williams), Best Actor (Daniel Kaluuya), Best Comedic Performance (Lil Rel Howery), Best Duo (Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery), and Best Fight Against the System.

Exclusive Clips Galore!

Viewers will get a sneak peek of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Transformers: The Last Knight, and IT!

There Are Two New Categories

Best Musical Moment and Trending are the latest categories to join the show. The musical moment category focuses on the year’s musical performances, while Trending spotlights the viral moments we can’t get enough of (nominees include Dr. Phil’s “Cash Me Ousside How Bow Dah” hero’s memorable words, Beyoncé and Channing Tatum’s Lip Sync Battle, and Winona Ryder’s SAG Awards facial expressions).

Performances!

Though movies and TV dominate the focus of this awards show, musical performances won’t be sidelined! Both Noah Cyrus and Big Sean are scheduled to perform their latest singles.