The 2016 Best Beauty Buy Winners You Can Find in InStyle's Beauty Director's Bag 

The 2016 Best Beauty Buys are finally here! To celebrate the digital debut of this year’s winners found in our May issue, InStyle Beauty Director, Angelique Serrano recently took to Facebook Live to highlight a few winning products that are a part of her very own beauty arsenal. Her must-haves included 10-time hall-of-famer and beauty editor favorite Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk foundation ($62; sephora.com), NYX Butter Lip Gloss ($5; nyxcosmetics.com), and Klorane Dry Shampoo ($20; sephora.com). After Serrano shared exactly how she uses these products in own everyday routine, she answered fans and followers’ pressing questions about tricky beauty issues and trendy products in real-time.

Choosing the right foundation for your skin type, and tips for treating sun spots are just some of the questions Serrano tackled. Since one viewer was dying to know, Serrano also revealed which BBB winners she was currently wearing the video, including Becca Pressed Shimmering Skin Perfector ($38; sephora.com), the perfect product to play with if you’ve been eager to try the “strobing” trend of highlighting your facial features seen all over Instagram and in a number of beauty bloggers’ tutorials.

If you haven’t checked out our 2016 Best Beauty Buys list of lip colors, hair care products, skin treatments, and more handpicked by industry hairstylists, makeup artists, and dermatologists, be sure to make time to find the winning items best tailored to you and your routine. Seriously – there are winners in over 180 categories! In the meantime, hit “play” to catch the Facebook Live broadcast of Serrano’s favorite products above.

Be on the lookout for more beauty Facebook Live broadcasts on InStyle’s Facebook page very soon!