Emmy Awards 2015: See the List of Winners

This article originally appeared on People. For more stories like this, visit people.com.

TV's biggest crowned a new crop of Emmy winners.

The 67th annual Emmy Awards aired live on Fox Sunday night, with host Andy Samberg helping celebrate the year's best TV. Check out a selection of the nominees below, with the winners in bold.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones (winner)

Homeland

House of Cards

Mad Men

Orange Is the New Black

RELATED: Jon Hamm Crawls Onstage to Accept Elusive Best Actor Emmy: "It's Incredible and Impossible" to Be Standing Here

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kyle Chandler, Bloodline

Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom

Jon Hamm, Mad Men (winner)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Danes, Homeland

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder (winner)

Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

Jim Carter, Downton Abbey

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (winner)

Alan Cumming, The Good Wife

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke, Game pf Thrones

Christine Baranski, The Good Wife

Christina Hendricks, Mad Men

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (winner)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Louie

Modern Family

Parks and Recreation

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep (winner)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Louis CK, Louie

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth

Matt LeBlanc, Episodes

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (winner)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (winner)

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Adam Driver, Girls

Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep (winner)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

Niecy Nash, Getting On

Julie Bowen, Modern Family

Allison Janney, Mom (winner)

Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live

Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent

Jane Krakowski, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

American Crime

American Horror Story: Freak Show

Olive Kitteridge (winner)

The Honorable Woman

Wolf Hall

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Timothy Hutton, American Crime

Adrien Brody, Houdini

Richard Jenkins, Olive Kitteridge (winner)

Ricky Gervais, Derek

David Oyelowo, Nighingale

Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Queen Latifah, Bessie

Emma Thompson, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Freak Show

Frances McDormand, Olive Kitteridge (winner)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Honorable Woman

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Richard Cabral, American Crime

Denis O’Hare, American Horror Story: Freak Show

Finn Wittrock, American Horror Story: Freak Show

Michael Kenneth Williams, Bessie

Bill Murray, Olive Kitteridge (winner)

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King, American Crime (winner)

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Freak Show

Angela Bassett, American Horror Story: Freak Show

Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Freak Show

Mo’Nique, Bessie

Zoe Kazan, Olive Kitteridge

Outstanding Reality-Competitive Program

Dancing with the Stars

Project Runway

So You Think You Can Dance

The Amazing Race

The Voice (winner)

Top Chef

RELATED: Look Who's Talking: We Imagine What Stars Are Saying to Each Other Inside the Emmys

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Show with David Letterman

The Colbert Report

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (winner)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Drunk History

Inside Amy Schumer (winner)

Key & Peele

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Related Video: Andy Samberg Perfectly Spoofs the Mad Men Finale at the 2015 Emmys