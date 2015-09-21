Emmy Awards 2015: See the List of Winners

This article originally appeared on People. For more stories like this, visit people.com.
TV's biggest crowned a new crop of Emmy winners.
The 67th annual Emmy Awards aired live on Fox Sunday night, with host Andy Samberg helping celebrate the year's best TV. Check out a selection of the nominees below, with the winners in bold.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones (winner)
Homeland
House of Cards
Mad Men
Orange Is the New Black
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Kyle Chandler, Bloodline
Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom
Jon Hamm, Mad Men (winner)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Danes, Homeland
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder (winner)
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
Jim Carter, Downton Abbey
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (winner)
Alan Cumming, The Good Wife
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Emilia Clarke, Game pf Thrones
Christine Baranski, The Good Wife
Christina Hendricks, Mad Men
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (winner)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Louie
Modern Family
Parks and Recreation
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep (winner)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Louis CK, Louie
Don Cheadle, House of Lies
Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth
Matt LeBlanc, Episodes
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (winner)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (winner)
Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation
Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Adam Driver, Girls
Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep (winner)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory
Niecy Nash, Getting On
Julie Bowen, Modern Family
Allison Janney, Mom (winner)
Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live
Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent
Jane Krakowski, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding Limited Series
American Crime
American Horror Story: Freak Show
Olive Kitteridge (winner)
The Honorable Woman
Wolf Hall
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Timothy Hutton, American Crime
Adrien Brody, Houdini
Richard Jenkins, Olive Kitteridge (winner)
Ricky Gervais, Derek
David Oyelowo, Nighingale
Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Queen Latifah, Bessie
Emma Thompson, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Freak Show
Frances McDormand, Olive Kitteridge (winner)
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Honorable Woman
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Richard Cabral, American Crime
Denis O’Hare, American Horror Story: Freak Show
Finn Wittrock, American Horror Story: Freak Show
Michael Kenneth Williams, Bessie
Bill Murray, Olive Kitteridge (winner)
Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Regina King, American Crime (winner)
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Freak Show
Angela Bassett, American Horror Story: Freak Show
Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Freak Show
Mo’Nique, Bessie
Zoe Kazan, Olive Kitteridge
Outstanding Reality-Competitive Program
Dancing with the Stars
Project Runway
So You Think You Can Dance
The Amazing Race
The Voice (winner)
Top Chef
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Show with David Letterman
The Colbert Report
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (winner)
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Drunk History
Inside Amy Schumer (winner)
Key & Peele
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
