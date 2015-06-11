The 2015 CMT Awards: See The Highlights Of The Big Night

The 2015 CMT Awards kicked off in Nashville Wednesday night, and there were plenty of memorable moments. Here are the highlights.

Show Transcript

The 2015 CMT Awards kicked off in Nashville Wednesday night and there were plenty of memorable moments. Here are the highlights. Lady Antebellum started things off with an epic collaboration with EDM DJ Zedd. [MUSIC] But we gotta say, host Brittany Snow's desperate attempt to sing capella with the Belmont Bellas during the opening monologue was also pretty entertaining. [MUSIC] [LAUGH] [MUSIC] Speaking of copycat performances Jake Owen channeled his inner Katy Perry when it was his turn up on the CMT stage.>> [MUSIC] Even Arnold Schwarzenegger seemed like he was enjoying the performance. Got to love a good beach party. And Arnold wasn't the only big name that popped up during the show. Kristen Bell, Tom Arnold, Steven Tyler, Justin Bieber, and James Porden all made cameos in a prepaid Skit about riding in a guber, Nashville's version of Uber. Creative. But, Carrie Underwood was the real star of the night. The country darling showed off her incredible post-baby body during her epic performance of Little Toy Guns. [MUSIC] Not to mention that she took home three Belt Buckle trophies including the coveted, Video of the Year award. Oh, what a night. There were many other great moments from this years CMT Awards and we already can't wait for next year.

The 2015 CMT Awards kicked off in Nashville Wednesday night and there were plenty of memorable moments. Here are the highlights. Lady Antebellum started things off with an epic collaboration with EDM DJ Zedd. [MUSIC] But we gotta say, host Brittany Snow's desperate attempt to sing capella with the Belmont Bellas during the opening monologue was also pretty entertaining. [MUSIC] [LAUGH] [MUSIC] Speaking of copycat performances Jake Owen channeled his inner Katy Perry when it was his turn up on the CMT stage.>> [MUSIC] Even Arnold Schwarzenegger seemed like he was enjoying the performance. Got to love a good beach party. And Arnold wasn't the only big name that popped up during the show. Kristen Bell, Tom Arnold, Steven Tyler, Justin Bieber, and James Porden all made cameos in a prepaid Skit about riding in a guber, Nashville's version of Uber. Creative. But, Carrie Underwood was the real star of the night. The country darling showed off her incredible post-baby body during her epic performance of Little Toy Guns. [MUSIC] Not to mention that she took home three Belt Buckle trophies including the coveted, Video of the Year award. Oh, what a night. There were many other great moments from this years CMT Awards and we already can't wait for next year.