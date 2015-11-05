The 2015 CMAs Hosts Didn’t Hold Back — See The Highlights

The 2015 CMAs were all about famous splits, heartwarming speeches and everything Justin Timberlake — here are our favorite moments of the night.

The 2015 CMAs were all about famous splits, heartwarming speeches, and everything Justin Timberlake. Here are our favorite moments of the night. First came Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood's opening monologue, which definitely pushed a few awkward boundaries. We can't ignore the break up that really rocked our world. Yep. The one that's on everybody's mind. Two people in this very room, whom we all know and love. [LAUGH] On a completely unrelated topic, Howdy, Blake. [LAUGH] [APPLAUSE] Luckily they didn't cut to Miranda Lambert's reaction. Next Justin Timberlake completely crushed his duet with Chris Stapleton. [MUSIC] Pentatonix wowed the audience with their a cappella version of Elvira. [MUSIC] [APPLAUSE] And Miranda Lambert brought the house down with her first performance at an award show since her split with Blake Shelton. [MUSIC] Award recipients were led by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, each with three wins. Little Big Town is a Country Music vet at this point, but Chris Stapleton is a newcomer to the scene. Which, is why his wins are such a big deal. But no ones acceptance speech gave us all the feels quite like Luke Brian's did when he scored the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award. Thank you Jesus, thank you everyone in heaven looking out for me. To check out all the winners and performers from artists like Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and more, head over to CMA's Facebook page.

