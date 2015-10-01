Super-Stylist June Ambrose on the Financial Lessons She Learned Along the Road to Success

You might imagine that a woman as successful as June Ambrose was born with a knack for the entrepreneurial world, but as she explains in the above interview with PowerwomenTV, learning to have it all took time. So when did she reach her a-ha moment? “When I hit that credit card bottom,” she says. The stylist and fashion powerhouse goes on to explain how monitoring her finances from an early age helped her understand the importance of finding a balance between her personal and work life. “I realized that was part of being grown up,” she says.

Watch the full, inspirational video with June Ambrose above.