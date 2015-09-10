Jimmy Choo Co-Founder Tamara Mellon on What It Takes to Be a Successful Entrepreneur

Rita Kokshanian
Sep 10, 2015 @ 1:30 pm

Tamara Mellon co-founded one of the most famous footwear brands in the world, Jimmy Choo, so it's safe to say she knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed. In the above video, the designer, who now owns her own line of accessories, speaks to entrepreneurship and the number one thing women need to succed.

"Entrepreneurs have a lot of emotional intelligence, which is key to success," Mellon says. "And you also have to have the ability to take risks. You have to have the stomach for risk." Additionally, the British-born mogul says there is one trait women must absolutely posess to become successful: confidence. "You need to believe in yourself, number one. No matter what anybody says to you, believe in yourself." Watch the full interview above.

Show Transcript

You have been so successful in what you've done. What traits have you realized are important to be successful as an entrepreneur? Entrepreneurs have a lot of emotional intelligence, which is key to success. And, you also have to have The ability to take risk. You have to have the stomach for risk because if you don't, it doesn't happen. So, risk is very important. A lot of women look up to you in the business world because they have an idea, they go through these waters, and no one tells them the truth and no one really tells them how hard it is. What traits do you think women need to have to be successful, as they go on their journey? You have to believe in yourself. Number one. No matter what anybody says to you, believe in yourself, and the second thing is find your voice. Don't be afraid to speak up. Finding your voice is the most important thing, and we still today need to encourage women to do that. I mean, there's interesting research that said when women come out of college, they'll go for their first job They ask for less than men do, and it affects them their whole career. [MUSIC]

