Jimmy Choo Co-Founder Tamara Mellon on What It Takes to Be a Successful Entrepreneur

Tamara Mellon co-founded one of the most famous footwear brands in the world, Jimmy Choo, so it's safe to say she knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed. In the above video, the designer, who now owns her own line of accessories, speaks to entrepreneurship and the number one thing women need to succed.

"Entrepreneurs have a lot of emotional intelligence, which is key to success," Mellon says. "And you also have to have the ability to take risks. You have to have the stomach for risk." Additionally, the British-born mogul says there is one trait women must absolutely posess to become successful: confidence. "You need to believe in yourself, number one. No matter what anybody says to you, believe in yourself." Watch the full interview above.

RELATED: How Top Chef's Gail Simmons Deals With Negativity