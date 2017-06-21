How Much Should You Spend on Bridesmaids and Groomsmen Gifts? 

Courtney Higgs
Jun 21, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Wedding season is in full swing and if you'll be a guest at any upcoming nuptuals, you're probably already considering all the gifts you'll need to buy. Even if you're the one getting married, you still have to factor gifts into your wedding budget, as it's customary for couples to give tokens to their bridesmaids and groomsmen. But, realistically, how much should you be spending on such gifts?

There are several factors that can help determine how much you should shell out for your wedding squad including your overall wedding budget, the number of people in your party and any unusually high costs those in your party have incurred to be part of your special day. 

REALTED: Here’s How Much You Should Spend on a Wedding Gift as a Guest

Ultimately, you'll need to talk it over with your partner to decide how much you're both comfortable spending. Check out the video above to see how much money you'll need to set aside.

Show Transcript

Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico. It's customary for a newly wed couple to purchase gifts for their bridesmaids and groomsmen. After all, they've been by your side during the entire experience. The cost of your gift depends on your wedding budget and the number of people in both parties. Have a conversation with your fiance on how much you both are comfortable spending on your friends. You don't wanna have that awkward situation where one person spends more than the other. Jointly deciding on the budget will make the selection process easier. Consider how much your groomsmen and bridesmaids have spent to be in your wedding. If you're throwing a destination wedding and making your attendants purchase an expensive suit or dress, we recommend spending a little more on your friends Generally couples tend to spend around $75 to $150 per person. Even though the gifts may be small, it'll be appreciated by those who helped see you through this great adventure. [SOUND] Coinage. Life well spent. Presented by Geico.

