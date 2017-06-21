How Much Should You Spend on Bridesmaids and Groomsmen Gifts? 

Wedding season is in full swing and if you'll be a guest at any upcoming nuptuals, you're probably already considering all the gifts you'll need to buy. Even if you're the one getting married, you still have to factor gifts into your wedding budget, as it's customary for couples to give tokens to their bridesmaids and groomsmen. But, realistically, how much should you be spending on such gifts?

There are several factors that can help determine how much you should shell out for your wedding squad including your overall wedding budget, the number of people in your party and any unusually high costs those in your party have incurred to be part of your special day.

Ultimately, you'll need to talk it over with your partner to decide how much you're both comfortable spending. Check out the video above to see how much money you'll need to set aside.