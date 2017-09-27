Alicia Keys’s Totally Sheer Pink Bra Benefits a Worthy Cause

Alicia Keys and Stella McCartney are using their celebrity for good.

The beloved fashion designer has tapped the singer as the face of her 2017 Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in an effort to raise awareness and encourage women to get tested. In the video above, the duo discusses their relationship to the issue and explains why it’s important.

“Every 19 seconds a woman around the world is diagnosed with breast cancer,” McCartney says in the clip. Keys reveals her mother is a breast cancer survivor, while the designer shares her story of the loss of her mother, Linda, to the disease. “Sadly, I lost my mother to breast cancer 19 years ago. She didn’t meet my children, my children didn’t meet her, and we really are here today to talk to you to raise awareness.”

So how are they taking action? Across the campaign images, Keys fabulously models McCartney’s Poppy Pink Ophelia Whistling bra ($160; stellamccartney.com), proceeds from which will benefit the Memorial Sloan Kettering Breast Examination Center of Harlem, a center that offers low-cost care to women in need. Keys was raised in Harlem. “This really resonates with me,” Keys says. Accompanying Ophelia Whistling briefs are available for $90.

In addition, proceeds will also go to the Linda McCartney Center in the U.K., which also focuses on care for women with breast cancer. According to WWD, McCartney also designed a post double mastectomy compression bra, the Louise Listening bra, which benefits the Hello Beautiful Foundation.

The campaign is also reportedly designed to target African-American women, the fastest growing group being diagnosed with the cancer. “[The higher mortality rate] is mainly because they don’t get an opportunity to get an early diagnosis or the right kind of treatment,” McCartney told WWD. “This really compelled me to reach out to Alicia. I asked her if she would like to reach out and speak to this community and be the face of the campaign.”

Talk about making a statement.