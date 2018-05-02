whitelogo
whitelogo
Videos
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Videos
Videos
Popular Videos
Videos
Jessica Alba Just Changed the Breast Pumping Game
Videos
5 Lessons I Learned from Wearing a Swimsuit to Work for a Week
Videos
6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore
InStyle Cover Girls
Videos
Sandra Bullock Can Only Tell These 2 Crazy Stories from the
Ocean’s 8
Set
May 02, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Big Little Lies
Star Zoë Kravitz Is Actually a Terrible Liar
Apr 04, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Watch Demi Lovato Demonstrate Her Go-To Seduction Move
Mar 07, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Watch Oprah Dance Around in Sequins and Velour at
InStyle
’s March Cover Shoot
Jan 25, 2018 @ 9:30 am
See All InStyle Cover Girls »
Beauty School
Videos
How to Do a Fishtail Braid in 5 Easy Steps
Jun 12, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
How to Do Negative-Space Eyeliner in 5 Easy Steps
Jun 05, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
How to Subtly Contour Your Face in 5 Easy Steps
May 29, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
How to Do Flat Iron Waves in 5 Easy Steps
May 22, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
See All Beauty School »
Most Recent
Videos
What Melania Trump Wore for Tea Time with the Spanish Queen
Jun 19, 2018 @ 8:00 pm
Videos
The Surprising Story Behind Princess Diana's Signature Haircut
Jun 19, 2018 @ 6:00 pm
Videos
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Decision to Visit Ireland Is Wildly Progressive—Here’s Why
Jun 19, 2018 @ 4:15 pm
Videos
This Drugstore Beauty Brand Sells Makeup Primer Every Six Seconds
Jun 19, 2018 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
What Happened After the First Juneteenth?
Jun 19, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Who Is Kirstjen Nielsen?
Jun 19, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Why Meghan Markle Attended the Royal Ascot Way Sooner than Kate Middleton
Jun 19, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Welcomed a Baby Boy
Jun 19, 2018 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Modern Family
Co-Creator Blasts Bosses Over Fox News Coverage of Migrant Children
Jun 19, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Videos
Meghan Markle Commemorates One Month of Marriage With (Another) White Givenchy Gown
Jun 19, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Videos
The Royal Family Just Welcomed a New Baby Girl
Jun 19, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
There's a New Lady In Chris Pratt's Life, and You Probably Recognize Her Name
Jun 19, 2018 @ 8:15 am
Videos
The Significance of Lena Waithe's MTV Movie & TV Awards Speech
Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:30 pm
Videos
Everything You Missed at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:30 pm
Videos
Lady Gaga Made a Confession About Her Documentary at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:15 pm
Videos
Tiffany Haddish Is Single and Ready to Mingle
Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 pm
Videos
Tiffany Haddish Dressed Up Like Meghan Markle for the MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jun 18, 2018 @ 10:45 pm
Videos
Here’s Why Millie Bobby Brown Wasn’t at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jun 18, 2018 @ 10:45 pm
Videos
Priyanka Chopra Wasn’t By Nick Jonas’s Side at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jun 18, 2018 @ 10:15 pm
Videos
Chris Pratt Made Some Poop Jokes and Encouraged People to Pray at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jun 18, 2018 @ 10:00 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Related Links:
Fashion
How-Tos
Beauty
Star Couples
Red Carpet Central
Celebrity Transformations
Celebrity Hairstyles
Celebrity Home Tours
Home Decor
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!