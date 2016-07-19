Zoë Saldana Relies on Caffeine and the Kindness of Strangers to Help Raise Her Twin Toddler Boys

Zoë Saldana has fought aliens in another galaxy, played an entire different species, and has even taken a road trip with Britney Spears. But nothing compares to the challenge of raising her identical twin 20-month-old boys, Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, with husband Marco Perego. The Star Trek Beyond actress was telling Stephen Colbert all about motherhood on The Late Show on Monday.

"Oh my goodness, how do you get anything done?" asked Colbert.

"Ummm, I don't know? Caffeine? And a husband I just boss around. 'Marco, do this and Marco, do that," she explained. She also said she has gotten very used to just asking strangers to help her with her sons. "And the kindness of strangers. I love that," she said. "So you hand your baby to strangers?" asked Colbert. "I do. Did I mention I have 20-month-old twin identical boys?" she said smiling.

The actress also talked about the recent passing of her Star Trek Beyond co-star, Anton Yelchin. "He had just turned 18 when we met him. He was the youngest one of the crew and I almost feel like he was the wisest one, so it was a terrible loss. We're mourning. He's an irreplaceable person and the kindest person, and he loved what he did. We're here promoting the movie mainly for him because he would have wanted that," she told Colbert.

Watch Saldana talk about her twin boys in the clip above.