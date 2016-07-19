Watch First Lady Michelle Obama in This Carpool Karaoke Sneak Peek

Michelle Obama is showing off some serious singing chops for an important cause. The First Lady appears on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke on the Late Late Show Wednesday, and she's put together the ultimate girl squad as part of her Let Girls Learn initiative.

While Mrs. Obama's segment doesn't air until Wednesday, James Corden released a sneak preview of her time in the karaoke hot seat, where the pair take their music to Washington D.C.

A few tracks like Beyonce's "Single Ladies" and Missy Elliot's "Get Your Freak on" are teased, plus FLOTUS revealed a brand new song which is sure to become the summer girl power anthem.

"This Is for My Girls," which was produced in collaboration with award-winning Diane Warren and features the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Janelle Monáe, Kelly Rowland, and Zendaya, calls upon listeners to support change for the millions of girls who do not have access to education.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Teams Up with Spain's Queen Letizia to Empower Girls to Run the World

With such an inspiring message and big voices, the single is sure to be a hit, and all proceeds will go to support the Peace Corps Let Girls Learn Fund.

Download the song on iTunes here and watch the teaser clip above.