Kim Kardashian Bursts Into Tears Over Fear of Being Robbed in Mexico

Kim Kardashian West may have resiliently bounced back to normalcy after taking time away from the spotlight following her 2016 Paris robbery, but it appears the trauma still affects her.

In a teaser for a new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashian, the reality TV star and mother of two breaks down while vacationing in Mexico. She headed to friend Joe Francis’s villa to celebrate Kourtney’s birthday, but calls him in a moment of panic to confirm she’s safe.

“I just have anxiety. Are you sure it’s safe here?” she asks him while sobbing on the phone. Francis assured her she’s fine, saying, “Yeah, Kim it’s safe there, I promise. I promise you it’s safe. I have my kids there. It’s safe.”

The star moves on to explain what happens in a confessional-style interview. “Ever since Paris I just like go through this worst case scenario mode in my head,” she said.

“I was so excited to come on this trip and I had no idea that I was gonna end up feeling this way. But it hit me right as we were getting off the place that all of these people at the airport are gonna see, you know, 17 or 18 girls all with our Chanel bags, and you know, Louis Vuitton this and it just like hit me. We’re the biggest target ever.”

“I’m just like, ‘Why did I come?’” she continued.

Watch the clip above and catch the full episode on Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!