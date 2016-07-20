Watch Idris Elba Sing a Love Song in a Sexy Chipmunk Voice on Box of Microphones

Idris Elba is known for his deep, rich voice, which has been featured in recent films including The Jungle Book and Zootopia. But Jimmy Fallon thought it would be fun to play Box of Microphones, in which Elba's voice would be digitially tuned to sound ridiculous as he sang different songs on The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

The British-born actor was game and started off by singing "Panda" by Desiigner in a chipmunk voice or as Fallon said, "an aggressive chipmunk." Then it was Fallon's turn; he sang "One Dance" by Drake in what seemed to be the lowest, scariest voice ever.

Suddenly it was time for the Double Sing Double Change duet, which means the audience changes the mic sound throughout the song. Elba selected the famous love duet "Endless Love," originally sung by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. It started off sounding really good with kind of a cool auto-tune quality, but then it got weird as their voices got low and then finally, they just sounded like chipmunks. But Elba and Fallon kept their cool and looked passionately into each other's eyes during the whole song. "Give it up for Idris Elba everyone!" said Fallon at the end of the song.

RELATED: Idris Elba Receives a Royal Honor—and Makes His Mom Very Happy

Elba currently stars in Star Trek Beyond which hits theaters on July 22.

Watch Elba play Box of Microphones in the clip above.