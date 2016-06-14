Adventures in Babysitting Is Back: Star Sabrina Carpenter Gives Us All the Nostalgic Details

If you grew up in the 1980s, chances are you spent many a slumber party watching Elisabeth Shue and her mini charges take the big city by storm in the film Adventures in Babysitting. Lucky for us, the Disney Channel is set to release a remake of the cult classic starring Girl Meets World actress Sabrina Carpenter on June 24, marking the network's 100th Disney Channel Original Movie. We caught up with Carpenter, who plays sitter extraordinaire Jenny Parker, at InStyle's New York City headquarters to get a sneak peek at the fun. Watch the full Facebook Live interview above, then scroll down for the highlights. Oh, and don't forget to set your DVR to take a major walk down memory lane.

Were you a fan of the original film before you were cast in the role?

I was a huge fan. Especially because my mom was such a big fan. That just made it even more of a special moment when I got [the role] because it was something that she grew up on, and now I could continue the story.

Is there anything about the remake that you think will surprise fans of the original?

It’s got kind of the same classic elements that I feel the original did, but with a new twist for this generation. Instead of the blues-singing scene in the original, in this movie we rap. So it shows you how much times have changed. But no, I mean there are a lot of fun things. It’s constant adventure. You’re always on the edge of your seat.

Are there any other memorable moments from the original that we can expect to relive?

There are a lot of little hints and throwback lines, like, “Don’t mess with the babysitter.” One of my favorites is when I say to Trey, who one of the kids, “Your parents are going to kill me,” and he goes, “Well, if they do, they should give you 10 bucks more an hour.” Also, I get to wear the Elisabeth Shue coat, which is super cool!

What else can you tell us about your character?

My character, Jenny Parker, is kind of as uptight as one can be. She’s the perfect babysitter; she’s very responsible. She’s kind of like the neighborhood’s go-to person, and she’s got her goals set straight, and if things don’t go her way she doesn’t really know quite how to handle that. But throughout the movie, you see that she definitely learns a lot about living on the wild side and just kind of stepping outside her comfort zone. Because safety is the most important thing when it comes to babysitting and keeping the kids safe, and sometimes you have to break the rules to keep them safe.

Did you ever do any babysitting of your own?

​No, and I shouldn’t. Well, actually, I’m a lot harder on myself than I should be. The kids in the movie were wonderful—they’re angels. I would babysit them any day. Actually, the director asked me to babysit his kids, but I couldn't because I was busy. The movie showed me that I should play a babysitter, not be one.

[BLANK_AUDIO] In three, two, one. What's up guys? It's Sabrina Carpenter and I'm here with. Adventures in Baby Sitting premieres on June 24, for you, as fan of the original 1980's movie before you were casted in the role. No, I wasn't no. I was huge fan I think especially cuz my mom was such a big fan and I think that really not made me want it more but, I think it was just even more of a special moment when I got it because it was something that she grew up on and now, I could continue the story. Is there anything about the remake that you think will surprise fans with the original? That I think it's got kinda the same classic element that I feel the original did, but with a new twist for this generation. And we do some new things. Instead of the blues singing in the blues. In the original movie, they sing the blues. And in this movie, we rap. So Shows you how much times have changed. But no I mean there's a lot of fun things. It's constant adventure, you never stop you're always on the edge of your seat. Are there any other memorable moments from the original that we can expect to be remade? There's a lot of little hints and throwback lines like don't mess with the babysitter. One of my favorites is when Trey, who is one of the kids, when she says, your parents are going to kill me. And he goes, well, if they do, they should give you ten bucks more an hour. That's one of my favorite lines. And I get to wear the Elizabeth Shue coat, which is super cool. If feels like a boss, so it was very fun. Awesome. What else can you tell us about your character. My character Jenny Parker is kind of, as uptight as one can be. She's the perfect baby sort of, she's very responsible, she's kind of like Like a neighborhood's go to person and she's got her goals set straight and if things don't go her way she doesn't really know quite how to handle that. But through out the movie you see that she definitely learns a lot about living on the wild side and just kind of set me out of her comfort zone cuz safety is the most important thing when it comes to baby sitting and keeping the kids safe and sometimes you have to break the rules to keep them safe. Did you do ever any baby-sitting of your own? No and I shouldn't. Well, actually I'm a lot harder on myself than I should be because the kids in the movie are wonderful, they're angels, I'd baby-sit them any day. Actually the director asked me Asked me to babysit his kids. I didn't. [LAUGH] Because I was busy. I'm the number one babysitter, call me anytime. No, but it showed me that I should play a babysitter. I shouldn't be the one. Did you behave for your own babysitters when you were younger? Yes and no. If I was hungry No. But if I wasn't, I was well-fed. I was a very nice child. I just used my imagination, played with Barbies. I was pretty easy.>> Exciting. This is also the 100th Disney Channel original movie.>> Crazy!>> How does it feel to be part of a huge milestone? Well I think I was just very lucky in a sense that we didn't know it was the 100th movie until we were, I think, mid shooting. And to be a part of that, a part of a group of movies that were so classic and just had such An influence on this Generation Now is an honor and I couldn't have asked for a better movie to be a part of and have that be the 100th. What were some of your own favorite Disney channel movies. The list goes Zenon, Zenon 2, Zenon Z3, the Zequel Smart House, Pixel Perfect, High School Musical 1, High School Musical 2. Actually, I like the third one but not as much as the first two. And then, what else? There's so many. Cadet Kelly, yes. What else? There's The list goes on forever. I could literally just watch every single, I have been, I've been watching a marathon, but [LAUGH]. You're also on Girl Meets World, which is I am. an awesome show. And we have a question from an InStyle reader, which of the Girl Meets World cast members are you closest to? Closest too, Every single one, and we're all kinda there when we need each other at that perfect time. There's Ben and Corey on set to make me laugh whenever I need them, then I also like the Mama Bear, Rowan and I like to exercise together recently, which is very interesting. Interesting, and me and Cece, and Auggie, we're all just a family, so I think we all kind of give the perfect elements that we need. And what's it like hanging out with Cory and Tapanga in real life? Ben and Danielle are just family at this point, and like I said, they're just a joy to work with, and they always teach me things. Not only about being You know, well raised humans, but also in the acting world and on a sitcom they know so much. They're so humble too. And we have another question from an InStyle reader, Leah Jefferson wants to know what inspires your style. What inspires my style? Every day it's something different, it could be movies that I've seen, people that inspire me. My style is kind of always changing and always growing, which I feel like is good. There's no way to define it, cuz once you define it then you're stuck and that's boring. Do you follow anyone on Instagram for inspiration? No, I don't follow anybody. Yeah, no, I. For inspiration, I don't follow any particular style pages, but I follow some of my idols, and they all have a great sense of fashion in their own unique ways. Which I think is really cool. Like different music artists that I follow, they've got a very specific style that goes with their sound. Which I also think is really cool. Cuz, it helps you give the sense of who they are and also their music. It kind of puts the whole picture together, which is really cool. Do you have any tricks for taking perfect selfies? Don't take a not perfect selfie That',s my trick. How about shopping tips what are some of your favorite source? Shopping tips that's a great question recently I've just kinda been in to like I will say there's some really cool little Instagram stores I know people make clothes and put their own items up for sale online And those are really neat because you find a lot of stuff that not a lot of people have. I think the more unique it is the better and so vintage, thrift shopping I'm learning to do all of that. Are you obsessed with any trends right now? I'm wearing chokers a lot, so I like that. Mm-hm what else? Jean, jean has been like really a great go to lately. I'd say that was two probably. How about beauty. Tell us a little bit about your beauty routine. Any tricks or tips that you can share? Tricks or tips. To take care of your skin. I was told that if you go out Out into the sun without sun screen then, well actually someone told me this when I was little, they said that my face will burn off, I don't thinks that's gonna happen so don't worry but they say that the sun is bad for your skin so just take care of your skin, and make sure you wash it a lot and use sun screen. You shouldn't be asking me. [LAUGH] Do you have a favorite product? Our favorite product? For like makeup? I actually just got a product from milk its like eye vinyl, and its like it gives you like really glossy eyes, which I love that, that new trend. That's really cool. And we have another question from an InStyle reader. What kind of movies do you want to work in? Are there any particular types of roles you haven't done yet that you'd love to try? Endless possibilities. I do believe that sort of in this industry, there comes a time when you pick projects but, for the most part projects pick you and it's one of the things where every character that have played so far been lucky to put my own sort of life into that. And there's been so many roles that I've dreamed of but, I guess that's for My story to tell. We'll keep going, let's see what's next. How about any hidden talents? Can you share anything that we might not know about you? I'm pretty open book but hidden talents, I can rap the Hamilton soundtrack. I'm not gonna do it but I can. It would take a long time, it's like a 3 hour show. When is the last time you were starstruck? When I met Lin Manuel [LAUGH] Erin Wasson. Yeah, no, I think that was definitely when I was last starstruck. Either that or Beyoncé, they were both, cuz they're just Both such brilliant minds and talents and they're humble which is sort of just a breath of fresh air. Where did you get to meet them? Lynn, I got to meet when I went to see Hamilton and he's Just such an inspiration. I look up to him in everything that he does and says, and how humble and gracious he is for everything he's accomplished is beautiful. And the same for Beyonce, I actually met her at the studio I was at one day, and just as beautiful on the inside as she is the outside. And we have another InStyle reader question, what is your favorite episode of Girl Meets World and why? Wow, there's been some great episodes, that's a very hard question. I think in season one, it was 1961, that was a classic favorite for me. But in season two we had some really, really great episodes, one of my favorites Was Girl meets..."The Forgiveness Project girl meets the Bay window" and in season 3 we've got just kind of to the next level so I'm excited for everyone to see those. Is there a favorite moment from the set, from behind the scenes that you could share? We never had fun, it's terrible. No, it's endless laughs. And I think that's kind of the greatest part. We're so comfortable with each other at this point. And in the scenes that we get to do some very exciting things. It's kind of always fun but recently I've discovered espresso. So when we were on the set I will have a shot of espresso before our live tapings and boy, boy does it do wonders for me? And just to wrap up, have you had any really exciting celebrity fans of your own work that you've gotten to meet And [UNKNOWN] Well, I don't, I mean, I've been very lucky, I've had some wonderful encounters with, like, idols and people that I look up to, that incredibly and for some reason know who I am and we were at the exact same place at the exact same time, and it was just one of those moments where it makes you very Proud, not only proud, but just kind of inspires you to keep going. So there's definitely been a couple of adult role models, people my age, in the music industry, and the acting industry that I've been very lucky to meet. [LAUGH] That was almost a word. Well, thanks so much for taking the time to chat with us today, Sabrina. Thank you, thank you so much. InStyle, style in, style in InStyle, so stylish. [BLANK_AUDIO]

