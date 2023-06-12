This Iconic Early-Aughts Mall Brand Just Dropped Its Sexy Bras, Panties, and Swimsuits at Amazon

If you, like me, spent much of mall culture’s heyday standing over the Victoria’s Secret Pink five for $25 panty table, there’s good news: Shopping the iconic brand is now even easier.

Following the launch of its beauty collection on Amazon last year, the brand just expanded its offerings to include more than 4,000 fashion items across Victoria's Secret and Pink brands. The newly launched Amazon storefront includes the brand’s best-selling bras, panties, swim, lingerie, apparel, and sport, all in one place.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get your favorites delivered with free Prime delivery. Some styles are even eligible for Try Before You Buy, a Prime-exclusive program where shoppers can try eligible items at home before buying them — think of it as the modern bra-fitting experience.

Shop the Victoria’s Secret Amazon Storefront:

Since the storefront debuted on June 6, Pink’s No-Show Cheekster underwear pack has already topped Amazon’s #1 New Releases list in the women’s bikini panties category. Made of sweat-wicking, quick-dry fabric, you can get the seamless, low-rise underwear in sizes XS to XXL. This set comes with five cheeky panties, but the brand’s underwear offerings include both single styles and conveniently packaged sets of five and seven, so you can give your underwear drawer a refresh in just one click.

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

The new shop includes bras across the spectrum of coverage and support levels, including fan-favorites like the Lightly Lined Wireless T-shirt Bra. The style features thin foam padding and adjustable straps that convert into a crossback design — perfect underneath sleeveless tops. One shopper called it “the most comfortable non-sports bra” they’ve tried.

Amazon

Shop now: $37; amazon.com

If you prefer your bras and lingerie with a little razzle dazzle, you’ll want to make a virtual beeline to the brand’s Very Sexy Collection. Complete with rhinestones and extra detailing, the Very Sexy Push-Up Bra comes in five colorways and is designed to lift, adding one cup size.

Amazon

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

Alongside its classic bra and underwear collections, you can find lingerie, sports bras and leggings, comfy sweats, and pajama sets. The launch also includes the retailer’s mix and match swimwear across both Victoria’s Secret and Pink, so you can snag a new swimsuit just in time for upcoming summer travel. In addition to clothing and apparel, the storefront makes it possible to get all your favorite beauty items from the brand — including its iconic Love Spell fragrance — without ever stepping foot in a mall.

While the feeling of walking out of a Victoria’s Secret store carrying a little, tissue-stuffed, pink bag is a thrill that cannot be replicated, the ease of one-click ordering is sure to make the adjustment a smooth one. Shop the entire Victoria’s Secret storefront on Amazon.

