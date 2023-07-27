The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is (Sort of) Back

Fashion Month just got interesting.

Published on July 27, 2023
Ming Xi, Grace Elizabeth, Cindy Bruna, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Alexina Graham at 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Victoria's Secret is about to enter its resurgence era, because after a multi-year hiatus, its famed fashion show is coming back. On Thursday, the lingerie and underwear brand announced that it would be bringing back its infamous fashion show in September via Amazon's Prime Video service.

In a press release, the company stated that The Victoria’s Secret World Tour will be available to stream starting Sept. 26, 2023, and will be "part spectacular fashion event, part documentary." "The one-of-a kind show promises an unrivaled viewing experience that celebrates the mission of Victoria’s Secret — to uplift and champion women — on a global scale," the release read.

Also referred to as The Tour, this show will focus on things that were lacking in the runway show of yore, as well as capture behind-the-scenes footage and videos with the VS20, a group of global creatives from the company.

Yasmin Wijnaldum, Barbara Palvin, Winnie Harlow, Sui He, Bella Hadid, and Lameka Fox at 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Getty Images

"We are delighted to continue to expand our relationship with Amazon," Greg Unis, brand president of Victoria’s Secret and PINK, said in the statement. "This collaboration creates an unparalleled viewing experience, bringing the magic of The Tour directly to audiences far and wide. Through this collaboration, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering captivating content that celebrates our heritage and resonates with our customers."

The brand will also offer customers the chance to shop a The Tour-inspired collection on both victoriassecret.com and the Victoria's Secret Amazon Storefront.

The company officially canceled the controversial show back in 2019 due to low ratings and its problematic past (filled with claims of work-place harassment, cultural appropriation, and lack of model diversity) is what most likely led to the downfall of the pop culture phenomenon. In 2021, the company completely revamped its marketing approach, ditching its "angels" and replacing the traditional models with activists, celebrities, and influencers like Megan Rapinoe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Perhaps the company will take more of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue approach to its show, but we'll have to wait until Fashion Month to find out.

