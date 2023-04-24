Victoria and David Beckham Unexpectedly Twinned in Canadian Tuxedos for Date Night

​​As far as It couples go, Victoria and David Beckham are high up on our list. Since the moment they first posed in matching all-leather Gucci outfits — at a Versace party in 1999 — they just seemed so in sync. And in the 23 years of marriage after, the two have proved that really is the case with one very posh look after another.

Victoria Beckham/IG

Commemorating their late ‘90s glory days, the duo was at it again, this time in not-so-planned Canadian tuxedos. On Monday, Victoria shared an Instagram story of the couple having a twinning moment in their double-denim ensembles, delivering major nostalgia vibes with the caption, “I thought those days were over.”

Aside from the fact that the two opted for nearly identical denim button-down shirts (a forever wardrobe staple), they also complimented their looks with matching light-wash denim jeans. The only accessories keeping them apart were Victoria’s brown leather clutch, silver watch, and heels.

Clarifying with her 30 million followers that she was not the one to copy her husband, she wrote, “I got dressed first fyi!!!”

Sometimes, the Beckhams' matchy-matchy style isn't instantly evident; they'll stick with a theme, such as various iterations of workwear (with their posh crew by their side). But, more often than not, Victoria and David will step out in the same exact color scheme, opting to wear all-white or pale yellow, causing us to wonder if they planned it all out.

Justin GoffUK Press via Getty Images

As for the iconic leather moment that cemented their legacy as the couple everyone envies (and thrives) on being is something that “haunts” Victoria to this day. Last year, during a segment of “So Posh or Oh Gosh!?” on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, she addressed the talked-about moment, revealing, "It haunts me, it does haunt me, but I love it.”

"We were wearing Gucci [and] it was a Versace dinner, which is inappropriate in itself," she added.

