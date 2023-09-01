Victoria and David Beckham's Son Romeo Looks Just Like His Mom and Dad in a Sweet 21st Birthday Tribute

They really said, "Copy, paste."

Published on September 1, 2023 @ 11:58AM
victoria david beckham 21st birthday tribute romeo
Photo:

Instagram/victoria beckham

Victoria and David Beckham are honoring their son Romeo’s 21st birthday with the sweetest Instagram tribute — and it’s safe to say that the Beckham genes are alive and well in their second eldest child.

On Friday, the doting mother-of-four shared an adorable video montage in celebration of the budding professional soccer player’s big day. At one point during the clip, which was chock-full of home videos and family photos, Romeo looked like the spitting image of his mom and dad while posing alongside the pair with a bleach-blonde buzz cut, a red plaid button-up top, and light-wash blue jeans. Victoria opted to sport a plain gray hoodie in the sweet snap, while David donned a white collared long-sleeve. All three of the Beckhams flexed their modeling chops in the photo, wrapping their arms around one another and flashing soft smiles at the camera.

“Happy Birthday @RomeoBeckham …. The sweetest, kindest and most generous soul,” the former Spice Girl captioned her post. “We are so proud of you and we love you more than words can express, you are our everything xx Kisses @DavidBeckham @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven.”

victoria david beckham 21st birthday tribute romeo

Instagram/Victoria Beckham

For his part, David also shared the montage (which was set to Tame Impala’s “The Less I Know The Better”) to his own Instagram account, adding, “Happy 21st Birthday to my little man. Dad is so proud of the person that you have become, kind , generous and passionate about what you love, keep being you and dream big. we love u so much x @romeobeckham x @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

In addition to the now-21-year-old Romeo, David and Victoria also share a 24-year-old son Brooklyn, an 18-year-old son Cruz, and a 12-year-old daughter Harper.

