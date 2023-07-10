Victoria and David Beckham Celebrated Their Daughter Harper's 12th Birthday With a Prada Party

As if we needed a reminder that Victoria and David Beckham aren’t just regular parents — they’re cool parents — the husband-and-wife duo just celebrated their now-12-year-old daughter Harper’s birthday with a super “chic” designer-themed party.

On Friday, Victoria shared a roundup of photos from the bash, which was celebrated ahead of the tweenager’s July 10 birthday. In the snaps, several members of the fam (including Romeo and Cruz Beckham) gathered for a day spent celebrating the youngest Beckham sibling with a trip to the Prada Caffè in London’s Harrods department store. Among photos of the birthday girl posing with her Prada present and flashing a smile alongside her dad, Posh Spice was also sure to include a mommy-and-me photo opp that showed the duo posing in totally contrasting sundresses.

While Harper opted for a lacy pastel purple silky frock styled with colorful sneakers and a crystal-covered handbag during the outing, Victoria wore a black V-neck maxidress complete with a brown belt, gold jewelry, and simple black heels.

“Harper Seven is 12!! (almost)” Beckham captioned the dump. “@Prada party for Harper Seven 💕CHIC!! @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @harrods.”

Although David also got in on the shoutout fun, the soccer legend waited until Harper’s actual birthday to share his heartfelt tribute. “Happy Birthday my pretty lady. keep being beautiful inside and out, you are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for. Daddy loves you. #HarperSeven @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham.”