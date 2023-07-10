Victoria and David Beckham Celebrated Their Daughter Harper's 12th Birthday With a Prada Party

Because nothing says "happy birthday" quite like a designer handbag.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 @ 12:25PM
victoria beckham harper birthday prada party
Photo:

Instagram/victoria beckham

As if we needed a reminder that Victoria and David Beckham aren’t just regular parents — they’re cool parents — the husband-and-wife duo just celebrated their now-12-year-old daughter Harper’s birthday with a super “chic” designer-themed party.

On Friday, Victoria shared a roundup of photos from the bash, which was celebrated ahead of the tweenager’s July 10 birthday. In the snaps, several members of the fam (including Romeo and Cruz Beckham) gathered for a day spent celebrating the youngest Beckham sibling with a trip to the Prada Caffè in London’s Harrods department store. Among photos of the birthday girl posing with her Prada present and flashing a smile alongside her dad, Posh Spice was also sure to include a mommy-and-me photo opp that showed the duo posing in totally contrasting sundresses.

david beckham birthday prada party

Instagram/victoria beckham

While Harper opted for a lacy pastel purple silky frock styled with colorful sneakers and a crystal-covered handbag during the outing, Victoria wore a black V-neck maxidress complete with a brown belt, gold jewelry, and simple black heels.

“Harper Seven is 12!! (almost)” Beckham captioned the dump. “@Prada party for Harper Seven 💕CHIC!! @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @harrods.”

Although David also got in on the shoutout fun, the soccer legend waited until Harper’s actual birthday to share his heartfelt tribute. “Happy Birthday my pretty lady. keep being beautiful inside and out, you are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for. Daddy loves you. #HarperSeven @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham.”

Related Articles
ryan gosling 'barbie' premiere
Ryan Gosling's Barbie Premiere Jewelry Was a Sneaky Shout-Out to Eva Mendes
Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner
Taylor Swift Reunited With Her Ex Taylor Lautner for Her "I Can See You" Music Video
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Holding Hands New York City 2019
Is That Joe Alwyn or Who Is This Man in Taylor Swift's Fourth of July Photo Dump
taylor swift selena gomez haim fourth of july
Taylor Swift Reunited With Selena Gomez (and the Rest of Her Girl Gang) for Her First Fourth of July Party Since 2016
Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian Celebrated the Fourth of July In a Custom 17-Carat Diamond Belly Chain
Dua Lipa July 7 Instagram Vacation Roundup
Dua Lipa Is Enjoying Island Life in Tiny Bikinis and a Cut-Out Cover-Up
Jessica Simpson BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" 2020
Jessica Simpson Just Addressed TikTok Calling Out Nick Lachey's Behavior on 'Newlyweds'
John Mayer Taylor Swift
TBT: John Mayer Said Taylor Swift Writing "Dear John" Was a "Lousy Thing to Do"
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 2023 Wimbledon Matching Navy Blue
Katy Perry Channeled Audrey Hepburn for a Matching Couple Moment With Orlando Bloom
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber — Along With Half of Hollywood — Just Twinned in Matching White Dresses
Meghan Trainor (R) and Daryl Sabara attend the City Of Hope's Spirit Of Life 2019 Gala
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Just Welcomed Baby No. 2
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Rang in Their 21st Wedding Anniversary With an Unseen Couple Photo
kate hudson Danny Fujikawa Giorgio Armani PrivÃ© Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Kate Hudson Wore an Itty-Bitty Bandeau Top and Midiskirt Set During Date Night at Paris Fashion Week
Rose Leslie, Kit Harington
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Just Welcomed Baby No. 2
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Enters Her Disco Barbie Era in a Metallic Pink Minidress and Naked Heels
Naomi Campbell White and Beaded Halter Dress 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Naomi Campbell Just Welcomed Her Second Child