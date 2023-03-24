Victoria Beckham’s Tassel Clutch Looked Like a Well-Groomed Maltese

After coming off a successful Fashion Month where she showed her latest collection to a star-studded audience in Paris, Victoria Beckham is garnering major attention again. But this time, it's thanks to her peculiar bag that looks more poodle than purse.

On Thursday, the Spice Girl attended a beauty launch at her brand's flagship store on Dover Street in London. For the occasion, she wore a pale pink, ankle-length dress from her Spring/Summer 2023 collection with midsection ruching and cut-out shoulders. White fishnet stockings and matching peep-toe heels peeked out from under the flouncy skirt, and she accessorized with a unique ivory tassel purse from her brand that resembled a furry friend when she carried it against her side. Her hair was styled in loose curls and rested on one shoulder, and she added black rectangular sunglasses.

This isn't the first time the designer was spotted out with one of the fringed bags. She carried a green satchel version of the accessory while out in Paris with her family earlier this month. At the Victoria Beckham ready-to-wear Fall 2023 show, Victoria and her husband David Beckham matched their children (and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz) in various iterations of workwear.

Getty Images

On Friday, Victoria shared another piece from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection. In an Instagram carousel, Beckham wore and black-and-white backless gown with a plunging halter neckline, white ruffled skirt, and black train.

"This is one of my favourite pieces from my new season collection," she wrote. "Who doesn’t love a backless dress!!"