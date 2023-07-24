Victoria Beckham Singing Spice Girls Karaoke With David Beckham Is the Monday Motivation We Needed

The return of Posh Spice? Yes, please!

Published on July 24, 2023
Victoria Beckham Spice Girls
Photo:

MJ Kim/Spice Girls LLP via Getty Images

It’s been 11 long years since all five of the Spice Girls were back together on stage, and by the looks of Victoria Beckham’s latest Instagram post, we won't have to wait too much longer for another reunion.

Over the weekend, the singer-turned-designer slipped back into her days as Posh Spice for a night of impromptu karaoke in Miami. While fueling rumors of the girls getting back together, Victoria posted a video of herself and her husband, David Beckham, singing the 1996 Spice Girls classic "Say You’ll Be There.”

In the clip shared to Instagram, Victoria pulled out her throwback Spice Girls dance moves while holding hands with David and sharing the mic with him, as they belted out the lyrics: "This I swear and all that I want from you is a promise you will be there."

She even made her return more convincing by sporting a Posh-worthy black jumpsuit with tasteful keyhole cutouts and a plunging neckline.

“Just a casual night out in Miami!🤭 check out my tik tok to see the full performance 😂🥴 no really I did not drink that much 🍸🥃🍷🥂🍹🍾💃🕺,” she captioned the post. Over on TikTok, she shared a longer version of the two dancing alongside each other with their friends joining in.

“Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come 🤫!! 🎶🎤,” she teased.

Time and time again, Victoria and David prove to be the coolest parents around. Earlier this month, the husband-and-wife duo celebrated their 12-year-old daughter Harper's birthday with a super “chic” designer-themed party. And last year, during an interview with Vogue Australia, Victoria shared a surprising detailed about Harper, she isn't a fan of her mother's '90s persona.

victoria beckham harper birthday prada party

Instagram/victoria beckham

"She's not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top," Beckham revealed. "She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short."

