Victoria Beckham's Latest Outfit Paired Clashing Colors on Purpose

Color-blocking is back, baby.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com.

Published on March 4, 2023 @ 11:55AM
Victoria Beckham

The hard-to-pull-off color-blocking trend of the 2010s is back — at least, if Victoria Beckham has anything to say about it. 

On Saturday, the fashion designer stepped out for her son Brooklyn's 24th birthday in Paris — along with his wife, Nicola Peltz, her husband David, their son Cruz, and daughter, Harper — dressed in a look that purposely didn't match. For the celebratory occasion, Victoria wore a cozy wool turtleneck in pink on top, and on bottom, a pair of chartreuse corduroy flared trousers from her own brand, which completely clashed with the rest of her outfit in the best way possible.  

Victoria Beckham

She carried a coordinating olive green bag with layered tassel fringe, and accessorized with square-toe boots and oversized shield sunglasses. Her brunette hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part, while her glam mastered the no-makeup makeup look. 

During the outing, Victoria walked hand-in-hand with David, who opted for a brown corduroy suit with a blue sweater and eggplant scarf underneath, a loafer-sneaker hybrid shoe, and a pair of sleek aviators.

Just yesterday, the entire Beckham crew (minus Romeo, who is currently in Portugal for his soccer career) had the cutest matching moment backstage at Victoria's runway show during Paris Fashion Week.  Each wearing their individual takes on workwear, the Beckhams coordinated in all-black suiting.

"I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much x," Victoria captioned the family snapshot on Instagram. "Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!)." 

