Victoria Beckham Just Made a Case for the Return of Over-the-Top Glitter Boots

Posh Spice stamp of approval.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022.
Published on October 13, 2022 @ 02:35PM
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham. Photo:

Splash News

There’s no denying all-glitter everything is having a moment right now, from strutting down runways to invading red carpets everywhere. The latest environment to welcome the trend with open arms? The streets of New York City, where Victoria Beckham firmly (and fashionably) decided that glitzy boots are very much in.

On Wednesday, the former Spice Girl was spotted out and about with husband David Beckham in coordinating blue ensembles. Victoria broke out the epitome of a slinky slip dress for the occasion, sporting a baby blue, long-sleeved silk maxi that featured an asymmetrical neckline and ruching in the midsection. Glitzy, statement-making mesh sock boots accessorized the outfit (plus a pair of black oversized sunglasses), and Beckham wore her hair in a spiky topknot with face-framing fringe.

For his part, David looked equally as polished during the outing in a denim button-up, matching blue jeans, brown shoes, and a pair of sunglasses. 

Victoria’s New York City visit came shortly following a massive career milestone. Weeks prior, the fashion designer made her Paris Fashion Week debut by presenting a gorgeous Spring/Summer 2023 collection. When talking to British Vogue, Beckham opened up about the monumental moment and how it felt to present “an embracing of femininity, an assertion of values, a celebration of craft,” according to the show’s notes.

“It’s a big deal for me”, she told the publication. “I certainly felt a lot of pressure knowing I was going to show in Paris.”

