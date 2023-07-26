Celebrity Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham Just Declared the End of Barbiecore by Wearing Gigantic Yellow Polly Pocket Shoes She once said she'd "rather die" than wear Crocs. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 26, 2023 @ 09:47AM Photo: getty Greta Gerwig’s Barbie may have only hit theaters a week ago, but Victoria Beckham is already moving on to what’s sure to be the next big doll — well, sartorially speaking, at least. On Tuesday, the former Spice Girls member shared an OOTN snap to her Instagram Story that saw her posing in a black racerback tank top, a matching knee-length skirt, and the chunkiest yellow knee-high boots, we’ve ever seen (courtesy of a currently-unreleased shoe collaboration between Brooklyn-based fashion brand MSCHF and Crocs). While a different version of MSCHF’s cartoon-style footwear first went viral earlier this year — immediately causing the masses to point out the boots’ likeness to Polly Pocket shoes — Beckham’s pair also featured Crocs’s signature breathable holes and sport-mode-ready ankle straps. Instagram Story/Victoria Beckham Victoria styled the out-there outfit with nothing but a gold bracelet, a gold watch, and matching tiny gold earrings, and she pulled her hair back into a low ponytail with a middle part. As for glam, the designer added feathered lashes and a mauve lip to complete the look. Victoria Beckham Singing Spice Girls Karaoke With David Beckham Is the Monday Motivation We Needed Beckham wasn’t the only one to promote the new shoe drop ahead of its August 9 release date — Paris Hilton also got in on the Polly Pocket fun by sharing a roundup of bright yellow photos to her Instagram on Monday. In several of the snaps, the socialite posed in front of a branded Crocs and MSCHF graphic while modeling the boots along with a bright yellow mock neck catsuit covered in her signature phrase, “Sliving.” She tied her waist-skimming blonde hair into a high ponytail and finished the look with a dark smoky eye. “Make your summer EXTRA hot with @MSCHF Big Yellow Boot ✨🔥💛🔥✨,” she captioned the dump. “#iconic 👑”