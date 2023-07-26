Victoria Beckham Just Declared the End of Barbiecore by Wearing Gigantic Yellow Polly Pocket Shoes

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie may have only hit theaters a week ago, but Victoria Beckham is already moving on to what’s sure to be the next big doll — well, sartorially speaking, at least.

On Tuesday, the former Spice Girls member shared an OOTN snap to her Instagram Story that saw her posing in a black racerback tank top, a matching knee-length skirt, and the chunkiest yellow knee-high boots, we’ve ever seen (courtesy of a currently-unreleased shoe collaboration between Brooklyn-based fashion brand MSCHF and Crocs). While a different version of MSCHF’s cartoon-style footwear first went viral earlier this year — immediately causing the masses to point out the boots’ likeness to Polly Pocket shoes — Beckham’s pair also featured Crocs’s signature breathable holes and sport-mode-ready ankle straps.

Instagram Story/Victoria Beckham

Victoria styled the out-there outfit with nothing but a gold bracelet, a gold watch, and matching tiny gold earrings, and she pulled her hair back into a low ponytail with a middle part. As for glam, the designer added feathered lashes and a mauve lip to complete the look.

Beckham wasn’t the only one to promote the new shoe drop ahead of its August 9 release date — Paris Hilton also got in on the Polly Pocket fun by sharing a roundup of bright yellow photos to her Instagram on Monday.

In several of the snaps, the socialite posed in front of a branded Crocs and MSCHF graphic while modeling the boots along with a bright yellow mock neck catsuit covered in her signature phrase, “Sliving.” She tied her waist-skimming blonde hair into a high ponytail and finished the look with a dark smoky eye.

“Make your summer EXTRA hot with @MSCHF Big Yellow Boot ✨🔥💛🔥✨,” she captioned the dump. “#iconic 👑”