Victoria, David, and the Beckham Crew Had the Cutest Matching Moment at Paris Fashion Week

And BFF Eva Longoria is officially a member of the well-dressed family.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 @ 04:48PM
Victoria Beckham Paris Fashion Week
Photo:

Getty Images

I think we can all agree that the Beckham crew is one posh family (to say the least), and the entire group, including Nicola Peltz, showed up to Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show ready to serve in coordinating looks.

On Friday, the fashionable fam attended the show in various iterations of workwear. The woman of the hour opted for a sleek and simple look that included black pleated trousers and a navy blue turtleneck. She accessorized with a black crocodile-embossed belt with a giant gold "B" buckle, a black clutch, gold hoop earrings, and oversized aviator sunglasses. Her brunette hair was styled in gentle waves with a middle part.

Her soccer-legend husband David wore a charcoal suit with a double-breasted jacket, tapered pants, and a matching skinny tie, and Brooklyn matched his dad in a dark gray set with an ivory button-down. Peltz chose a structured dress with an illusory skirt layered over a leather catsuit and sky-high platform heels. Cruz opted for a patterned button-down, and the youngest sibling, Harper Seven, matched her parents in an adorable black pantsuit and sneakers. Only their son Romeo, a professional footballer, was missing from the sweet family moment.

"I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much x," Victoria captioned the snap. "Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!). Watch the show live now on Instagram and victoriabeckham.com xx."

In addition to her family, Victoria also had the support of one of her closest gal pals, Eva Longoria, who touched down in the City of Light earlier this week.

Eva Longoria at Victoria Beckham Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

The actress also went the businesswear route and showed up to the presentation in a deep blue blazer dress, sans pants, and printed stockings. She completed the look with black pointy-toed pumps and a metallic silver handbag.

