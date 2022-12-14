Victoria Beckham Is Here for the Resurgence of Disco Glam

When it comes to beauty, Victoria Beckham likes to keep things simple — yet sexy.

She’s been dedicated to her signature look — a glossy nude lip, sultry smoky eye, and glowing skin — on red carpets and runways since the ‘90s. But Beckham is ready to kick it up a notch with her latest launch, and she’s doing so by taking us back to one of the most alluring and glamorous eras of all time: the 1970s.

“I’ve always been inspired by ’70s style; the fashion and beauty moments of pure maximalism that still, somehow, had an ease to it: glossy lips, peacock eyes, billowy waves,” Beckham muses. “Our new Satin Kajal Jewel Liner allows for such a freedom of expression and sexiness — I’m constantly reminded of that gorgeous, glamorous era.”

The high pigment liners initially launched in early October, offering three shades: Night Flash, a rich, smoky black with silver sparkle; Gold Lamé, a shimmering, pearlized gold; as well as Sequin Green, an iridescent olive green. In December, Smoky Quartz, a neutral taupe shade, joined the family.

Much like Victoria Beckham Beauty’s other products, with the satin liner, you’re guaranteed a high color payoff with just one stroke. Plus, with a formula infused with skin-loving ingredients like vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5, and calming chamomile, expect a creamy, blendable, and easy-to-glide experience during application — then, of course, a long-wear, waterproof finish.

Courtesy Victoria Beckham Beauty

To top it off, the glitter appearance of the liners is made with micro-fine, environmentally-friendly pearls — not plastics. So as you rinse off your makeup at night, there’s no fear of bioaccumulation in the ocean.

“They give the look of a loose glitter with the concentration and precision of a pencil eyeliner,” Beckham explains. “You have a bit of time to play and fix before they set, and once they do, they last all day and night.”

Courtesy Victoria Beckham Beauty

While it’s hard to pick favorites, in true VB style, the star shares that her go-to shade is Smoky Quartz, which she says “gives an eye-catching, high-contrast drama to my look.” Later adding, “I’ll layer it onto my upper lash line, wing it, and smudge it out.” But she doesn’t necessarily want you to follow her lead.

Reminiscent of the disco era, Beckham’s latest launch is all about fun, freedom, and fantasy. “You can achieve whatever eye look you’re in the mood for,” she says. “A little flick; a rimmed, lived-in look; or smudged-out smoky smoulder.”

Simply put, Beckham wants you to make your own makeup rules.

Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Satin Kajal Liners retail for $28, and can be purchased at Bergdorf Goodman, Violet Grey, and victoriabeckhambeauty.com.