Victoria Beckham Wore a Long, Lean Bustle Dress to the Vivienne Westwood Memorial Service

Although beloved British fashion designer and punk icon Vivienne Westwood (ahem, Dame Viv, thank you) passed on Dec. 29, 2022, her memorial service was held today in London. Naturally, her fans and devotees attended the service at Southwark Cathedral, including Spice Girl and fellow designer Victoria Beckham. Beckham chose a long, lean black gown with a turtleneck, long sleeves, and a bustle detail, something that Westwood incorporated into her designs after her Anglomania collections. Beckham managed to keep her personal M.O. of minimalism intact, though the dress she chose also had textured fabric and an asymmetrical hem to keep the gown from being too somber.

Beckham added her signature oversized sunglasses to the look and in a few photos, she was seen speaking to Marc Jacobs. Other fashion luminaries in attendance included model Kate Moss, designer Paul Smith, editor Alexandra Shulman, and actors Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Redgrave.

Getty Images

Though Beckham's designs seem far removed from the punk and outré offerings from Westwood, they did know about each other's work. Westwood once told the Independent that Beckham's designs "weren't for her." The comment came after a particularly pared-down, minimal collection from Beckham. Of course, Westwood's outings were often exuberant, over-the-top, and full of frill and fun.



Today, the Daily Mail reported that Westwood's family established The Vivienne Foundation, "a not-for-profit company founded by Dame Vivienne, her sons, and grand-daughter in late 2022." The organization will officially launch next year to "honor, protect and continue the legacy of Vivienne's life, design, and activism."