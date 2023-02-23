65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This French Serum Revived Their Complexion and Restored Their Glow

I first overcame my admittedly unwarranted prejudice toward drugstore beauty buys via French brands. Although I know better than to judge a product based on its price, I nonetheless did so until names like Bioderma and Embryolisse rescued my skin and finances. Among this class of affordable, shopper-loved, and efficient brands is Vichy, which is having a quiet 20 percent off sale on all of its serums.

If you’re unfamiliar with Vichy, it’s a French drugstore brand that has made it onto several InStyle best product lists. It also has over 700 million views on TikTok and a list of celebrity fans that includes Selena Gomez. During this sale, I suggest you go with a hero product, its Minéral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, which has over 21,000 five-star ratings and reviews across the brand’s site and Amazon.

Vichy

Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); vichyusa.com

The magic of this gel-like moisturizing serum is thanks to Vichy’s combination of hyaluronic acid and its proprietary mineral-rich volcanic water. The former ingredient is a popular hydrator that plumps skin, thereby reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, in addition to giving skin that glass-like effect. The latter is sourced from volcanoes in the Alps, is pH balanced, and contains 15 minerals that together, do everything from strengthening your skin barrier to tightening pores and increasing the rate at which your skin cells regenerate.

Those are quite a few skincare promises, but thousands of shoppers will tell you it actually gets the job done. One five-star reviewer wrote, “At 65, I was sure my skin could not be revived.” Minéral 89, however, “gave my face a glow I haven’t seen in years.” Another said, “[Vichy Hyaluronic Acid Serum] feels like water and silk. My skin drinks it in. It provides hydration and prepares my skin for moisturizer — kind of like wetting a sponge before using it.” Dozens of other shoppers highlight its anti-aging prowess. One reviewer with a deep upper-lip wrinkle wrote, “[Minéral] 89 plumps it up and it is almost undetectable.” Another said they were told their skin looks “refreshed” and added, “the lines and wrinkles all over my face are greatly reduced and my skin feels great.”

Head to Vichy to shop the Minéral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Serum for $24 before the sale ends on February 26.

