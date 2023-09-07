I Was a Retinol Virgin Until I Tried Cameron Diaz’s Go-To Serum That Left My Skin Pillowy Soft

I have a confession: I’m a retinol virgin. I’ve never incorporated retinol into my beauty routine before, but have heard time and time again that it’s a skincare superhero for reducing fine lines, wrinkles, acne, enlarged pores, and dullness, and dermatologists often recommend it, too.

When the time comes to test out a new formula, especially one that I’ve never tried before, I often look to celebrities’ skincare regimens to see what they’re loving and why. I recently decided if I was going to give retinol a try, it needed to be gentle enough for my sensitive skin, so I opted for the Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum that’s a staple in Cameron Diaz’s personal skincare routine, and it did not disappoint.

Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum

Versed

My skin is notoriously dry about 80 percent of the time, which is why I’ve avoided retinol until now. It has a reputation for being irritating on the face since it exfoliates the outer layer of the skin by boosting collagen production and regenerating cells, which can be harsh on sensitive skin types. The Versed Gentle Retinol Serum doesn’t dry out or irritate my skin in the slightest. In fact, it leaves it bouncy, pillowy soft, and glowy. In this specific formula, the retinol is blended with antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, and shea butter for added hydration that layers well with my go-to moisturizer. My skin looks so healthy I often forgo wearing any makeup at all.

I use the serum three times a week and have noticed fewer acne breakouts, smaller pores, and plumper skin. It’s gentle enough that reviewers have opted to use it nightly and praised the formula for making their skin “smoother, softer, [and] brighter.” After a few weeks of using the serum, another shopper said it improved their skin, leaving it “cushiony and velvety soft.” A third person said it smoothed their fine lines and wrinkles for overall “younger-looking skin.”

If you, too, are a retinol newbie or want to try a gentler, skin-plumping formula, head over to Versed and grab your own bottle of gentle retinol serum. And keep scrolling for other shopper-loved skincare favorites from the brand.

