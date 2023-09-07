I Was a Retinol Virgin Until I Tried Cameron Diaz’s Go-To Serum That Left My Skin Pillowy Soft

The $22 retinol didn't dry out or irritate my sensitive skin.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Cameron Diaz Versed Retinol Serum
Photo:

Getty Images

I have a confession: I’m a retinol virgin. I’ve never incorporated retinol into my beauty routine before, but have heard time and time again that it’s a skincare superhero for reducing fine lines, wrinkles, acne, enlarged pores, and dullness, and dermatologists often recommend it, too.

When the time comes to test out a new formula, especially one that I’ve never tried before, I often look to celebrities’ skincare regimens to see what they’re loving and why. I recently decided if I was going to give retinol a try, it needed to be gentle enough for my sensitive skin, so I opted for the Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum that’s a staple in Cameron Diaz’s personal skincare routine, and it did not disappoint. 

Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum 

Versed PRESS RESTART GENTLE RETINOL SERUM

Versed

My skin is notoriously dry about 80 percent of the time, which is why I’ve avoided retinol until now. It has a reputation for being irritating on the face since it exfoliates the outer layer of the skin by boosting collagen production and regenerating cells, which can be harsh on sensitive skin types. The Versed Gentle Retinol Serum doesn’t dry out or irritate my skin in the slightest. In fact, it leaves it bouncy, pillowy soft, and glowy. In this specific formula, the retinol is blended with antioxidants, anti-inflammatories, and shea butter for added hydration that layers well with my go-to moisturizer. My skin looks so healthy I often forgo wearing any makeup at all. 

I use the serum three times a week and have noticed fewer acne breakouts, smaller pores, and plumper skin. It’s gentle enough that reviewers have opted to use it nightly and praised the formula for making their skin “smoother, softer, [and] brighter.” After a few weeks of using the serum, another shopper said it improved their skin, leaving it “cushiony and velvety soft.” A third person said it smoothed their fine lines and wrinkles for overall “younger-looking skin.” 

If you, too, are a retinol newbie or want to try a gentler, skin-plumping formula, head over to Versed and grab your own bottle of gentle retinol serum. And keep scrolling for other shopper-loved skincare favorites from the brand. 

Versed Press Start Gentle Retinol Body Lotion

Versed PRESS RESTART GENTLE RETINOL BODY LOTION

Versed

Versed The Purist Antioxidant Cleanser

Versed THE PURIST ANTIOXIDANT CLEANSER

Versed

Versed Dew Point Moisturizing Gel-Cream

Versed DEW POINT MOISTURIZING GEL-CREAM

Versed

Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm

Versed DAY DISSOLVE CLEANSING BALM

Versed

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Obsessed with this Moisturizer Since Dubbed Conveyor Belt of Hydration
I Haven't Stopped Thinking About This Moisturizer Since a Sephora Expert Recommended It
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Carried a $651 Dumpling Bag, but I Found a $32 Lookalike
Martha Stewart Just Wore a Sheer Button-Down Dress With Fallâs Most Versatile Shoe
Martha Stewart Just Proved That This Ageless Shoe Is Fall’s Most Versatile Style
Related Articles
Obsessed with this Moisturizer Since Dubbed Conveyor Belt of Hydration
I Haven't Stopped Thinking About This Moisturizer Since a Sephora Expert Recommended It
ColourPop no filter matte concealer
I Understand Why Shoppers Call This $6 Concealer the “Best” They’ve “Ever Used”
True Botanicals Exclusive Launch Discount
I’m Replacing My $200 Facials With This New At-Home Peel That Gives Me Glass-Like Skin
Paulina Porizkova Retinol
Paulina Porizkova Treats Her “Dry, Mature Skin” With This Shopper-Loved Retinol
Oprah NYDJ jeans on sale
These Flattering Straight-Leg Jeans From an Oprah-Loved Brand Are Nearly 60% Off at Amazon
Angela Caglia/alexandra daddario serum LDW sale
Alexandra Daddario and I Both Owe Our Glowing Skin to This Rarely On-Sale Serum
Tula Products
I’ve Tried Virtually Every Tula Product — These Are the 3 I’m Snapping Up During Its Sitewide Sale
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Bold Tangerine-Orange Dumpling Bag Is $3,400, but I Found a $23 Lookalike
Follain Firming Serum
Shoppers Say This Firming Serum That Makes “Fine Lines Look Fainter” Is the Key to Youthful Skin
I Hate Wearing Socks but I Swear by These Breathable Pairs
I Hate Wearing Socks, but This Under-$2 Per Pair Option Is the Only One I Buy
Dermelect Confidence Sale
Mature Shoppers Say This Serum-Infused Primer “Smooths Out Any Wrinkles” and Makes Skin Look Like Glass
ilia bonus campaign review of skin tint
I Tried Hollywood’s Go-To Pore-Blurring Skin Tint, and It Looks Like a Filter IRL
Gold Bond
I Found a $12 Retinol Body Lotion That Improved My Skin Texture and Sun Spots
Quick Acting Treatment for Wrinkles
I Recommend This Fast-Acting Treatment to Everyone Who Complains About Wrinkles, Regardless of Age
Night Cream From a Martha Stewart-Used Brand for Plump, Pillowy Soft Skin
I Swear by This Now-$20 Night Cream From a Martha Stewart-Used Brand for Plump, Pillowy Soft Skin
Soko Glam Truffle Face Spray
There’s a Truffle-Infused Face Mist Serum That Leaves Skin “Luminous,” Per Shoppers