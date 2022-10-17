This Serum Uses an Ingredient 10x More Moisturizing Than Hyaluronic Acid, and We Have an Exclusive Discount

InStyle readers can shop it for just $14.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Oh, how quickly summer’s moisturized and dewy complexions give way to tight and dry cold-weather skin. The changing seasons necessitate adding layers of clothing, and also doing the same for your skincare. Personally, I can make it through the summer without a drop of hyaluronic acid, and sometimes even moisturizer, but come fall, my skin feels like it will crack and fall off with the same routine. Versed’s Moisture Maker Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum is a multi-pronged, one-product solution to this issue, and InStyle readers can get the normally $20 serum for just $14 with code INSTYLE30

This serum quenches skin in a few different ways: First, it contains polyglutamic acid (PGA), an underutilized super ingredient when it comes to hydration and anti-aging. Dr. Ava Shamban previously told InStyle that the ingredient is 10 times more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, preventing the breakdown of your skin’s pre-existing HA and instantly plumping the skin. For good measure, it also includes hyaluronic acid and snow mushroom extract, humectants that draw moisture into the skin. 

This serum is an interesting dichotomy — it’s somewhat thick, but also very fast-absorbing, leaving behind no residue. It starts out feeling sort of like a very thin gel hydrating mask before my skin chugs it to produce a plump, glass-like look. 

I like to use this at night; I apply a generous amount to my face while finishing whatever TV show or movie I’m watching, and in the morning, my skin feels so soft and prepared for the day ahead. I’ve also found that it works wonderfully mixed in with concealer à la Scarlett Johansson’s secret hack — it prevents that winter dryness and flaky skin and acts like a hydrating primer. 

My one word of caution is that if you, like me, have an oily complexion, stick to using this at night. I found that when layered with the two or three serums I like to use in the morning, it made my skin look a little too oily for my liking. 

Otherwise, Versed’s Moisture Maker Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum is a great hydrating serum that will quench and soothe dry winter skin. And until the end of October, InStyle readers can get it for just $14 using the code INSTYLE30

