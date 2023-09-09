I Tried the $17 Face Mask Fans Compare to a Professional Peel, and My Skin Looks Like Glass

It completely changed my stance on skincare masks.

By
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan

Bridget Degnan covers meal kits, subscription-based services, home improvement, and more for Meredith Corporation. When she's not writing, she loves to take yoga classes, go thrift shopping, and cuddle with her cat Pete.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 @ 08:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

VERSED Face Mask Review
Photo:

Versed / InStyle

Trying new skincare products is a risky business. You never know if they will help your complexion, make it worse, or do virtually nothing. Out of the slew of products available, I have the biggest trust issues with face masks. There have been countless times I’ve wasted money on ones that made false claims, and I’ve also fallen for poor-quality masks (just because they had cute packaging and cost less than $5), only to break out after a “self-care night.” 

If you’ve gone down a similar path or are simply looking for an effective face mask to revive your skin, I finally found one worth buying and adding to your weekly routine. The Versed Doctor's Visit Resurfacing Face Mask, which went viral on TikTok for leaving people’s skin looking like glass, is essentially an at-home facial that takes just three minutes once a week. It’s become one of the only face masks I’ll continue to have on hand, and for a limited time only, you can get a jar (that lasts for months) for a mere $17 with our exclusive code INSTYLE15

Versed Doctor's Visit Resurfacing Face Mask

Versed DOCTOR'S VISIT INSTANT RESURFACING MASK

Versed

As a shopping editor, I’m constantly testing out skincare products and decided to give the resurfacing face mask a try because, with a name like Doctor’s Visit, I was hopeful that it wouldn’t fall under the same category as other not-so-effective face masks. 

The face mask is formulated with AHA, BHA, and enzyme exfoliation to combat hyperpigmentation; glycolic, salicylic, and lactic acids to help shed dead skin cells and reduce the appearance of pores; and vitamin C to brighten and plump the skin. And thankfully, this one actually does what it’s designed to do. 

Due to its laundry list of top-notch ingredients, I figured it would either leave my skin feeling and looking the same as before or preferably make it look brighter, smoother, and glowy, as the brand promises. Fortunately, the latter happened, and the results were better than I expected. It took just two minutes of the mask soaking into my freshly cleansed skin to make it look flawless, and it just keeps getting brighter, plumper, and clearer with each use. 

And I’m not the only one who loves the Doctor’s Visit face mask. It has hundreds of five-star reviews on the brand’s site, with many shoppers seeing immediate visible results, including a 65-year-old customer who noticed their “dark spots fading” after three uses. Also within three applications of the mask, one reviewer shared that they found “results comparable to professional peels [they’ve] done,” and another gushed that their “friends have asked what procedure [they’ve] had done.” 

Don’t wait any longer to incorporate an at-home facial into your skincare routine. Add the Versed Doctor's Visit Resurfacing Face Mask to your cart for $17 with our exclusive code INSTYLE15, and keep scrolling to see more best-selling products from the brand you can save on right now. 

Versed The Shortcut Overnight Facial

Versed THE SHORTCUT OVERNIGHT FACIAL

Versed

Versed The Purist Antioxidant Cleanser

Versed THE PURIST ANTIOXIDANT CLEANSER

Versed

Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm

Versed DAY DISSOLVE CLEANSING BALM

Versed

Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Body Lotion

Versed PRESS RESTART GENTLE RETINOL BODY LOTION

Versed

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon leggings sale
3,000+ Shoppers Bought These Now-$15 Amazon Leggings in the Past Month
Woman applying Primer
This Pore-Blurring Primer Works So Well, I Barely Use Concealer
Wedding Guest Amazon Dresses
Be the Best-Dressed Wedding Guest With These Under-$75 Fall Dresses From Amazon
Related Articles
Amazon leggings sale
3,000+ Shoppers Bought These Now-$15 Amazon Leggings in the Past Month
Sparse Brows Look Full Yet Natural Thanks to This Pencil From a Kate Hudson-Used Brand
My Sparse Brows Look Full Yet Natural Thanks to This Pencil From a Kate Hudson-Used Brand
Amazon Beauty Deals
Hurry! The 55 Best Beauty Deals at Amazon This Weekend Start at Just $3
I Can't Stop Wearing the Dominatrix-Style Boots Amal Clooney Owns
I Can't Stop Wearing the Dominatrix-Style Boots Amal Clooney Owns
It Cosmetics
My Friend Hates Foundation, but Loves This 50%-Off CC Cream for a Natural Look
Woman applying Primer
This Pore-Blurring Primer Works So Well, I Barely Use Concealer
Kendall Jenners
Kendall Jenner’s “Signature” Neutral Nail Polish Is $11, and Shoppers Say It “Sticks Like Concrete”
Former Fashion Designer and Iâm Buying These Trending Accessories for Fall
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and I’m Buying These 10 Trending Accessories for Fall
Megan Fox Red Hair Dye
Megan Fox’s Fiery-Red Bob Is Thanks to a $17 Hair Dye
Hanes Bra Sale
Amazon Shoppers "Could Practically Sleep in" This $13 Wireless Bra Thanks to Its "Perfect" Fit
Rice Water Spray
Shoppers Say This $17 Fuss-Free Growth Spray Makes Their Hair "Drastically Healthier"
I'm Buying These Viral Fashion and Beauty Finds Before Fall
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Shopping These 10 Viral Finds for Up to 73% Off
Cameron Diaz Versed Retinol Serum
I Was a Retinol Virgin Until I Tried Cameron Diaz’s Go-To Serum That Left My Skin Pillowy Soft
ColourPop no filter matte concealer
I Understand Why Shoppers Call This $6 Concealer the “Best” They’ve “Ever Used”
Best-Selling That Brightens Raccoon Eyes in Days
Mature Shoppers “Look 20 Years Younger” Thanks to This Best-Selling $25 Eye Cream
True Botanicals Exclusive Launch Discount
I’m Replacing My $200 Facials With This New At-Home Peel That Gives Me Glass-Like Skin