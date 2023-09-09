I Tried the $17 Face Mask Fans Compare to a Professional Peel, and My Skin Looks Like Glass

Trying new skincare products is a risky business. You never know if they will help your complexion, make it worse, or do virtually nothing. Out of the slew of products available, I have the biggest trust issues with face masks. There have been countless times I’ve wasted money on ones that made false claims, and I’ve also fallen for poor-quality masks (just because they had cute packaging and cost less than $5), only to break out after a “self-care night.”

If you’ve gone down a similar path or are simply looking for an effective face mask to revive your skin, I finally found one worth buying and adding to your weekly routine. The Versed Doctor's Visit Resurfacing Face Mask, which went viral on TikTok for leaving people’s skin looking like glass, is essentially an at-home facial that takes just three minutes once a week. It’s become one of the only face masks I’ll continue to have on hand, and for a limited time only, you can get a jar (that lasts for months) for a mere $17 with our exclusive code INSTYLE15.

Versed Doctor's Visit Resurfacing Face Mask

Versed

As a shopping editor, I’m constantly testing out skincare products and decided to give the resurfacing face mask a try because, with a name like Doctor’s Visit, I was hopeful that it wouldn’t fall under the same category as other not-so-effective face masks.

The face mask is formulated with AHA, BHA, and enzyme exfoliation to combat hyperpigmentation; glycolic, salicylic, and lactic acids to help shed dead skin cells and reduce the appearance of pores; and vitamin C to brighten and plump the skin. And thankfully, this one actually does what it’s designed to do.

Due to its laundry list of top-notch ingredients, I figured it would either leave my skin feeling and looking the same as before or preferably make it look brighter, smoother, and glowy, as the brand promises. Fortunately, the latter happened, and the results were better than I expected. It took just two minutes of the mask soaking into my freshly cleansed skin to make it look flawless, and it just keeps getting brighter, plumper, and clearer with each use.

And I’m not the only one who loves the Doctor’s Visit face mask. It has hundreds of five-star reviews on the brand’s site, with many shoppers seeing immediate visible results, including a 65-year-old customer who noticed their “dark spots fading” after three uses. Also within three applications of the mask, one reviewer shared that they found “results comparable to professional peels [they’ve] done,” and another gushed that their “friends have asked what procedure [they’ve] had done.”

Don’t wait any longer to incorporate an at-home facial into your skincare routine. Add the Versed Doctor's Visit Resurfacing Face Mask to your cart for $17 with our exclusive code INSTYLE15, and keep scrolling to see more best-selling products from the brand you can save on right now.

