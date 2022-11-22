The Resurfacing Mask That Went TikTok-Viral for Its Glass Skin Results Is Back in Stock — and on Sale

TikTok has been a breeding ground for instant gratification beauty purchases. The app makes it so easy to see before and after results and how shades look on real people in real time, which usually leads to the next big trend such as the perfect brown lipstick or foundation balm.

Chances are, one of those products you’ve come across that is raved about constantly on TikTok is Versed’s Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask, which has consistently stayed viral on TikTok, with users like @_rakhstarbeauty and @aishanuuur extolling its virtues to the tune of millions of likes and views. The resurfacing mask promises results only previously achieved by seeing an esthetics professional; it claims to say goodbye to hyperpigmentation while giving you smoother and brighter skin. And thanks to the “glass skin” results seen on TikTok creators, the mask often sells out — but right now, you can catch it both back in stock and on sale for Black Friday.

Its magic is in its glycolic and lactic acids, which work to fade hyperpigmentation, and salicylic acid, which can help reduce the appearance of pores. Plus, natural vitamin C sources like pineapple and papaya enzymes scrub away dead skin cells. The mask is free of fragrance, sulfates, parabens, silicones, and other similar ingredients. Versed recommends using the mask once a week after cleansing (but before moisturizing) — if used consistently, you should see results in about a month. According to shoppers and TikTok, the results include glowing, hydrated, and soft skin, without any of the traditional burning or irritation associated with resurfacing masks.

Reviewers have called it “impressive,” “accurate,” and “worth every penny,” with one even noting that it gave them a crazy improvement and they do not “give five stars lightly.” Another claims it “lives up to its rep,” stating that “everything you’ve heard about this product is absolutely true,” and that they would pay double for it.

If you’re into it, hurry and add it to cart ASAP — Versed’s Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask is bound to sell out again, especially while it’s on sale.