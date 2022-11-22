The Resurfacing Mask That Went TikTok-Viral for Its Glass Skin Results Is Back in Stock — and on Sale

Run, don’t walk!

By
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden writes about fashion and beauty products for InStyle and specializes in the entire lifestyle spectrum, from parenting to wellness to breaking trends. She's contributed to many sites such as Byrdie, Verywell Family, and Insider. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Versed Face Mask Deal
Photo:

Versed/ InStyle

TikTok has been a breeding ground for instant gratification beauty purchases. The app makes it so easy to see before and after results and how shades look on real people in real time, which usually leads to the next big trend such as the perfect brown lipstick or foundation balm.

 Chances are, one of those products you’ve come across that is raved about constantly on TikTok is Versed’s Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask, which has consistently stayed viral on TikTok, with users like @_rakhstarbeauty and @aishanuuur extolling its virtues to the tune of millions of likes and views. The resurfacing mask promises results only previously achieved by seeing an esthetics professional; it claims to say goodbye to hyperpigmentation while giving you smoother and brighter skin. And thanks to the “glass skin” results seen on TikTok creators, the mask often sells out — but right now, you can catch it both back in stock and on sale for Black Friday.

Doctor's Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask

Versed

Shop now: $15 (Originally $18); versedskin.com

 Its magic is in its glycolic and lactic acids, which work to fade hyperpigmentation, and salicylic acid, which can help reduce the appearance of pores. Plus, natural vitamin C sources like pineapple and papaya enzymes scrub away dead skin cells. The mask is free of fragrance, sulfates, parabens, silicones, and other similar ingredients. Versed recommends using the mask once a week after cleansing (but before moisturizing) — if used consistently, you should see results in about a month. According to shoppers and TikTok, the results include glowing, hydrated, and soft skin, without any of the traditional burning or irritation associated with resurfacing masks.

 Reviewers have called it “impressive,” “accurate,” and “worth every penny,” with one even noting that it gave them a crazy improvement and they do not “give five stars lightly.” Another claims it “lives up to its rep,” stating that “everything you’ve heard about this product is absolutely true,” and that they would pay double for it. 

 If you’re into it, hurry and add it to cart ASAP — Versed’s Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask is bound to sell out again, especially while it’s on sale.

More Versed Black Friday Deals:

Related Articles
Filorga Sale
This French Skincare Brand Is Always Sold Out, But We Have Exclusive Early Access to Its Black Friday Sale
Dermelect
This Editor-Loved Anti-Aging Brand Is Already Offering Black Friday Prices — but Only for InStyle Readers
This Skincare Line Founded by a Celebrity-Loved Cosmetic Dermatologist Is Now 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday
This Skincare Line Founded by a Celebrity-Loved Cosmetic Dermatologist Is Now 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday
The Coach Bag That Set Off One of the Yearâs Biggest Trends Is Now 25% Off
The Coach Bag That Set Off One 2022's Hottest Trends Is Now 25% Off
Pharrell Dermatologist Interview
This Pore-Shrinking Exfoliant Is the Key to Pharrell’s Ageless Skin, According to His Dermatologist
Versed Skincare Doctors Visit Mask
TikTok Users Say This Under-$20 Mask Gives Them Instant Glass Skin
About Face Cheek Freak
TikTok Is Obsessed With This Creamy, Hyaluronic-Acid Infused Blush That Applies Like a Balm
Avene Sale
The French Drugstore Brand Shoppers Rely on for “Luminous Skin” Is Having a Black Friday-Level Sale
This Blake Lively-Approved Skincare Brand Is on Sale for Some of the Lowest Prices of the Year
This Blake Lively-Approved Skincare Brand Is Discounted to Its Lowest Prices of the Year
Early Prime Day Beauty Deals
I’m a Picky Beauty Editor, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
EARLY PD: Retinol product deal one-off
One of Amazon’s Best-Reviewed Retinol Serums That Gives Shoppers “Almost Perfect” Skin Is Just $12 Right Now
This Moisturizing Primer-Meets-Sunscreen Is So Good, 67-Year-Olds Who've Used It for a Decade Credit It for Their "Lovely, Dewy" Skin
This $18 Primer-Meets-Sunscreen Is So Good, 67-Year-Olds Say They’ve Used It for a Decade
EARLY PD: Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
8 Anti-Aging Deals to Shop for Up to 50% Off Today — Including a $25 Cream That Has Users “Stunned”
Sydney Sweeney Laneige Serum PEAS
Shoppers Say This Hydrating Serum From a Viral Brand Makes Their Skin Glow Like Never Before — and It’s 30% Off
Sand and Sky Clay Mask
I Finally Found a Solution to My Crater-Sized Pores: This Viral Clay Mask That Sells Every 10 Seconds
Clinique Black Honey
Clinique Made a Lip Gloss Version of Its Universally Flattering Black Honey Lipstick — and It’s Going Viral