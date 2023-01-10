Fleece-Lined Tights Are a TikTok-Favorite Winter Layer, and This Popular Amazon Option Is Just $20

Before I am even aware that I have a problem in need of solving, the TikTok algorithm feeds me the solution. The most recent example being the fleece-lined tights and leggings that bombarded my For You Page even before the weather outside my home felt like winter. But now, with nighttime temperatures in Los Angeles finally at a point where it’s too chilly to leave my legs bare, I’ve got the solution ready to go in my bookmarks tab.

The idea behind this newest trend is to stay warm without looking overly layered. In this viral TikTok, user @thechanchic gave me my “annual reminder” to grab a pair of skin-toned, fleece-lined tights to wear under sheer tights so I can “wear a dress and skirt…and not freeze” this winter. And she’s not the only creator sharing this advice, with the phrase “fleece-lined” garnering millions of views. This latest fashion trend is a nod to the layered, winter-ready look recently worn by Kendall Jenner and Margot Robbie, making the celebrity-approved style both chic and warm. And right now, this shopper-favorite version is on sale for $20 on Amazon.

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $26); amazon.com

Vero Monte’s tights are available in five colors, including skintone shades like ’nude’ and ’chocolate’ — which layer excellently under sheer tights for a there-but-bare look — as well as black, dark gray, and navy if you want something more opaque. These are made of a fleece and spandex blend, giving them incredible warmth from the torso of the tights to the toes, as well as a comfortable stretch.

Plus, these are a favorite of Amazon shoppers, with over 5,100 perfect ratings. Of course, there were some who found the tights through TikTok, like this shopper who said that they bought a pair after seeing someone talk about them on the app and are “so happy [they] did,” explaining that these “stretch” and “fit [them] perfectly.”

Others, on Amazon however, were just looking for a warm winter layer, with many shoppers noting that they had tried a number of other fleece-lined tights, but “none of them were as good as [these],” considering they’re “so well-built and thick” that they keep their “legs warm even when it hits below zero,” per one shopper. In agreement, another reviewer shared, “I’ve probably tried like three different brands of these types of tights and these are the only ones that are actually comfortable,” describing Vero Monte’s as “so soft, comfy, and warm.”

Whether you’re looking to try out TikTok’s latest viral trend or simply stay warm as temperatures begin to dip, you’ll want to grab a pair of these shopper-loved fleece-lined tights while they’re on sale for just $20 at Amazon.

