74-Year-Old Vera Wang Dubbed This Moisturizer From a Sarah Jessica Parker-Used Brand "an Essential"

Do you know how old Vera Wang is? If you had to guess what would you say, 50? Maybe 55? That’s what I thought — until today, when I was shocked (and truly rocked) to discover that the designer is in fact 74-years-old. While I can’t be sure of what exactly has contributed to this, it’s likely a combination of genetics, lifestyle, and according to her, RoC’s on-sale Multi Correxion Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer.

Wang mentioned the moisturizer in a 2022 interview with The Strategist. Not only did she mention this RoC SPF 30 moisturizer as part of her routine, but she also dubbed it “an essential.” The designer likes it for being non-irritating and “protecting [her] skin.” Besides her stamp of approval, the anti-aging moisturizer has nearly 5,000 five-star ratings at Amazon.

This RoC moisturizer is in fact similar to one used by Sarah Jessica Parker. While Wang’s targets age spots, lifting skin, and sun protection, SJP’s go-to targets hydration and suppleness (though it’s not currently on sale).



The brand’s Hexyl-R Complex is the core of this formula, though it’s boosted by shea butter and glycerin. Hexyl-R is an admittedly opaque concoction — I’m not really sure what’s in it, but according to the brand it targets signs of aging like puffiness, dark circles, wrinkles, dullness, and uneven skin tone. Glycerin and shea butter, meanwhile, are both known emollients and hydrants.

The promise of firmer, even, bright, and youthful skin is not too good to be true according to shoppers. After one month of use, one shopper saw “a considerable difference in [their] sun spots” in addition to “reduced wrinkle and sagging skin around frown lines.” Another reviewer in their 40s said their skin is better than it was in their 20s thanks to the way the RoC Multi Correxion Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer makes their skin “radiant, plump, smooth, with laugh lines plumped out.”

It’s a big pull for a now-$18 serum, but shoppers say it really does it all. Head to Amazon to shop the Vera Wang-used RoC’ Multi Correxion Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer while it’s on sale. And while you’re there, you may want to consider Sarah Jessica Parker’s go-to RoC moisturizer, too.

