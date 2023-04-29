I Gave My Mom and Grandma Roses That Last a Year, and They Make the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift

Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid are also fans.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on April 29, 2023 @ 02:00AM

Photo:

Venus Et Fleur

Each time I walk to work, I pass a luxurious flower shop full of the most gorgeous roses. The store begs me to draw near, luring me in with its sweet aromas and exciting colors. One day, I gave in, securing a box of awe-inspiring florals — that was at least a few months ago, and to this day, my roses are still alive and well. How can that be? Well, it’s all thanks to Venus et Fleur’s Eternity Roses.

The brand focuses on genuine blooms that last a year (and sometimes longer). These irresistible florals come in an array of arrangements, such as individual roses, a box of blossoms, letter sets, and more. Best of all, you can customize your order by choosing between 28 rose colors and various box types and shades, which makes for an ideal Mother’s Day gift.

Trust me, I would know — I’ve gifted these exact arrangements to the most important women in my life. Last year, I sent my mom the Le Clair Quinze, a set of 15 eternity roses in an acrylic box, and my grandma the Le Petit Round, seven roses in a circular box. Needless to say, they were overjoyed. Even though they live across the country from me, I was still able to show my love for them in a physical way, providing them with an everyday reminder of my affection. Not to mention, who doesn’t want to be celebrated with timeless roses that elevate any space? Each time I visit home, I feast my eyes on my mom’s vanity and grandma’s entry table, which both proudly showcase the opulent arrangements I sent them.  

LE CLAIR QUINZE

Venus et Fleur

Shop now: $419; venusetfleur.com and nordstrom.com

LE PETIT ROUND

Venus et Fleur

Shop now: $219; venusetfleur.com

My mother and grandmother aren’t the only Venus et Fleur fans; Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Heidi Klum have all received large bouquets from the brand. It makes sense, as these roses are truly next-level — they’re 100 percent real, being cut and grown in Ecuador and Japan. Therefore, they’re not fake roses that look authentic but are actually real, easily making them a top celebrity-loved gift item.

The best part: Venus et Fleur roses won’t be tossed out after a few weeks like typical florals. Instead, they’ll appear beautiful for an “eternity,” smelling fresh and pleasing for two to three weeks longer than standard bouquets, according to the brand. The blooms also don’t require care like most arrangements. The brand simply recommends keeping the roses in the container they come in, away from direct sunlight and moisture — AKA, there’s no watering required. You’ll also want to prevent placing anything atop the roses, as they can easily be crushed and damaged. Aside from that, you’re good to go.

If you know a special woman in your life who would be ecstatic to receive a coveted Venus et Fleur arrangement, shop some of my favorite picks below and check out the complete lineup, here. Simply order your choice of product by May 5 to have them delivered by Mother’s Day. If time slips away, you can also select express shipping by May 10 and overnight delivery by May 12. 

LE MINIâ¢ ROUND

Venus et Fleur

Shop now: $44; venusetfleur.com and nordstrom.com

FLEURA PORCELAIN VASE

Venus et Fleur

Shop now: $499; venusetfleur.com

LE MINIâ¢ SQUARE

Venus et Fleur

Shop now: $98; venusetfleur.com and nordstrom.com

LARGE SQUARE

Venus et Fleur

Shop now: $399; venusetfleur.com and nordstrom.com

APHRODITE PORCELAIN VASE

Venus et Fleur

Shop now: $459; venusetfleur.com

SMALL ROUND

Venus et Fleur

Shop now: $299; venusetfleur.com and nordstrom.com

