The Hair Growth Spray That Takes Shoppers’ Locks From “Thinning to Thriving” Is on Sale for $18

Your hair deserves this.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Woman Doing her hair
Photo:

Getty Images

Let’s cut to the chase: Dealing with thinning hair sucks. As someone with naturally fine hair who has faced hair loss in the past, I can attest to the struggle of trying countless hair growth products, only to see no real results. But, I haven’t given up the hunt just yet, and I just stumbled upon a product that countless Amazon shoppers love; the Venanoci Black Rice Water Spray takes hair from “thinning to thriving,” according to a reviewer, and it’s on sale for $18. 

The hair serum is full of nourishing ingredients, including rice water to strengthen your hair and infuse it with growth-promoting proteins, castor oil to protect your follicles and leave your strands looking shiny, and ginger root extract to reduce dandruff and stimulate new growth. The formula is safe for all hair types, according to the brand, including color-treated locks. 

Amazon Venanoci Hair Growth Serum, Rice Water for Hair Growth for Women & Men

Amazon

For the best results, the brand recommends spraying two to four pumps of the product onto your scalp, massaging it into your skin, and letting it sit for at least 30 minutes before rinsing it out. You can also leave the serum on your scalp overnight if you plan to shower in the morning. 

The true test of a good product, however, is its feedback from users, and let me tell you, the spray’s Amazon page is overflowing with glowing reviews. One shopper who has “suffered hair loss for years” said they’ve noticed “baby hairs starting to grow” after using the product for just two weeks. Another reviewer who has been using the serum for only a week noted it has “slowed [their] hair loss considerably.” 

Other shoppers commented on how their existing strands feel after adding the hair growth spray into their routine. One reviewer said it made their hair “feel super soft and full,” while a second person wrote the serum “isn’t oily” and “smells really good.” Plus, a third shopper mentioned that the product “helped tame down [their] frizzy hair.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m done letting my thin hair define me; rather, I plan to embrace my locks for what they are and give them a bit of a boost with the Venanoci Black Rice Water Spray. Let’s just be sure to grab the hair growth serum while it’s on sale for $18 at Amazon.

