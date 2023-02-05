I’m Falling Back in Love With This Polarizing Early 2000s Trend That Celebrities Keep Wearing

I may be a zillenial (gen Z/millenial), but I’ve seen my fair share of fashion frenzies. I was there for the shimmering lace camis, wore Uggs, and definitely owned a plethora of thick, stretchy belts. My favorite early 2000s trend? The classic velour tracksuit. I owned three in minty blue, chocolate brown, and, of course, hot pink. Unfortunately, the trend came and went with the rest of Y2k, leaving soft zip-ups and vibrant colors in the past. But I’m suddenly having déjà vu as ‘00s icons Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan have reentered the chat, bringing the iconic velour tracksuits with them.

Just last month, Hilton showed up on my Instagram feed alongside Lele Pons. The two showed off their matching pink velour sets while dancing to the media personality’s “Stars Are Blind” track. Lohan also dressed up in a neon pink ‘fit from Aerie at the end of January, reminiscent of Regina George’s mom from Mean Girls. I was confused as to whether or not it was 2003 again, when I saw SZA — and even Brad Pitt — wearing the trend, I knew it was indeed 2023, and velour was back.

As your resident fashion editor, I can’t just tell you about the trends, but I also have to share where to secure them. I’m starting off with none other than the original Juicy Couture Bling Hoodie and Track Pants. If you want the OG set, you’re going to have to move fast. I’ve checked all over the internet, and almost every single set is sold out except this white one. Both the jacket and the pants feature the iconic Juicy bling logo, while the top has a cozy hood and drawstrings and the pants include an elastic waistband and straight leg. Other colors such as jade green and opal are also available, though many are already wiped clean.

Zappos

Shop now: $119; zappos.com



Zappos

Shop now: $99; zappos.com



However, you don’t have to spend hundreds on a lounge set. If you want to try the trend for less, Amazon is your best friend. This Hotouch Velour Tracksuit rings in at $40 and comes in pink, red, khaki, and more. This pick includes tapered pants, offering a modern take on the ‘00s trend, and a full-length jacket for those who desire a bit more coverage.

Amazon

Shop now: $40 (Originally $44); amazon.com



It didn’t surprise me to find a perfectly 2000s-approved set at Victoria’s Secret; the brand has been making comfy-glam sets for what seems like forever. Best of all, VS offers a complete three-piece set with a collared jacket, cinched pants, and cropped tank. The ‘fit is available in black and red, with each donning a gorgeous ribbed texture.

Victoria's Secret

Shop now: $130; victoriassecret.com



Last but not least are Aerie’s Dreamy Velour offerings, which includes low-rise pants, a short bandeau, and a cropped jacket. The name has it right, as the material on these pieces is nothing short of enchanting. It truly feels like a cloud has touched your skin, and to make it better, you look good while feeling good, too. While you don’t have to invest in each piece of the tracksuit, everything is currently discounted by a whopping 40 percent, so maybe grabbing all three elements is a good idea. You can also snag it in several colors, such as Aerie’s lime green, muted gray, or creamy brown. Oh yeah, and this is the exact set Lohan was spotted wearing last month.

Aerie

Shop now: $33 (Originally $55); ae.com



Aerie

Shop now: $12 (Originally $20); aerie.com



Aerie

Shop now: $30 (Originally $50); aerie.com



I guarantee you’ll look like the glam Y2K princess that you are while wearing these velour tracksuits — but you’ll want to snag your top pick fast before every other aspiring ‘00s-lover beats you to it; I already have a few in my cart.

